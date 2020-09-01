Singapore fintech firm Atlantis launches digital bank in India

Atlantis said Neo-Bank aspires to play a leading role in driving the transition to 'self-driven finance' by providing its customers with a smart, speedy, and easy to use, platform with an initial focus on India and South-East Asia

By Press Trust of India
1st Sep 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Singapore-based fintech company Atlantis on Monday said it has entered the Indian market with the launch of digital bank, Neo-Bank.


Eyeing the $15.7 billion global millennial banking industry, Atlantis has announced the launch of Neo-Bank for Gen Z and millennials, said a release.
fintech

Image Source: Shutterstock

Also Read

Niyogin Fintech to acquire 51 pc stake in iServeU for Rs 59.2 cr


The financial value of millennials to the banking system is expected to increase by almost 80 percent in the next five years to more than $27 billion from the current $15.7 billion in revenue that millennials contribute.


The company believes that customer-first intelligent systems and design will drive the future of neo-banking. Neo banking is an online concept where there are no physical branches of a bank and customers transact all services digitally.


Neo-Bank aspires to play a leading role in driving the transition to 'self-driven finance' by providing its customers with a smart, speedy, and easy to use, platform with an initial focus on India and South-East Asia, Atlantis said.


The company believes that market adoption for their platform can be massive in India, given the 10 million-plus youth working in metros and Tier-I cities across the country.


"With the technology ecosystem evolving fast, young consumers have been looking for a platform that is more than a place where they can park their savings. Neo-Bank understands their relationship with money and will help them manage their finances hassle-free, said Vineet Jain, COO, Neo-Bank, India.


The bank is looking to sign up not more than 3,000 users in the first three months as it aims to create a personalised experience for each of its users.


Currently, it accepts a new user either through a waitlist or via an invite from an existing member. Already more than 5,000 customers are on the waitlist, it claimed.


Atlantis will also be launching a transaction banking and lifestyle business for teens very soon, it said further.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why Amuleek Singh of ChaiPoint is betting big on its SaaS and AI foray

Vishal Krishna

How this biryani delivery startup grew revenue from Rs 86 lakh to Rs 48 Cr in 4 years

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Dunzo raises $28M in Series E round led by Google, Lightstone

Thimmaya Poojary

Pivot and Persist: Clothing startup NorthMist records Rs 1 Cr MRR after launching sustainable facemasks

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about layoffs; Why ChaiPoint is betting big on SaaS and AI
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Dunzo raises $28M in Series E round led by Google, Lightstone

Thimmaya Poojary

Paytm Payment Gateway launches UPI subscription services for businesses

Trisha Medhi

From survive to thrive: How leaders can realign business process management post COVID-19

Amitava Sengupta

Tech innovation, behavioural change can help fight pandemic, says WHO chief scientist

Shreya Ganguly

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Quintype raises Rs 25 Cr in Series A funding

Sujata Sangwan

Zoom boom: 'King of Quarantine Economy' records a whopping 355 pc revenue growth in Q2

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform