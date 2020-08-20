Vinita Bali of Britannia on leading with empathy and focus on customer

Vinita Bali, Independent Director and Former MD of Britannia Industries, on why empathy is an important element of leadership, focussing on the customer, and more.





Sivakumar Sundaram, Chairman Executive Committee (CEC), Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL), reveals how the Times Group has managed to stay relevant.





Ishteyaque Ahmed, VP of Sustainability and Public Affairs

Coca-Cola says it has spent Rs 100 crore to support daily wage workers, and remains focused on enhancing the lives of farmers and protecting the environment.





Mfine team

Healthtech startup mfine, founded in 2017, allows users to consult doctors from top healthcare institutes through video or chat.





Team VSVL has till date conducted over 100 trial launches to test different subsystems, as well as different compositions of rocket fuel. Credit: Team VSLV

VSSUT’s Team VSLV is building a sounding rocket VSLV and a PicoSAT satellite to monitor the damages in the world’s longest dam in the world — Hirakud Dam in Odisha.





Image credit: Daisy

Entrepreneurs have several causes for stress and anxiety, and here is how they can learn to tackle these issues, especially during a crisis.





Mumbai-based NOTO ice cream offers eight flavours under-100 calories and claims to have sold over 1.5 lakh units of ice cream.





