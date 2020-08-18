Zivame CEO talks about overcoming adversity; Roots Venture on betting on the right entrepreneurs

Amisha Jain, CEO, Zivame talks about the challenges of logistics, driving growth, expansion plans, and the four core principles of Zivame.





By identifying trends early and backing the right entrepreneurs in the consumer brands, Roots Ventures says it has created a strong identity.





Vishal Sharma, India CEO of DB Schenker, believes that technology will transform logistics and tells how it will change in the post-COVID-19 world.





Edtech startup EduThrill uses an AI/ML-powered gamified assessment platform that helps prepare students and young professionals.





FamPay, founded by a couple of IIT Roorkee alumni, offers a numberless debit card for teenagers to inculcate financial responsibility.





Indian short-form video app Mitron has raised $5 million in funding led by Nexus Venture Partners, which will be used for product development.





Founded by Jyoti Narula, Joe Shu is a Delhi-based men’s footwear brand intersecting pricing, style, and quality to produce elegant shoes.





Pradeep Nair dedicated his life to the wellbeing of animals by volunteering with the Blue Cross, founding an NGO, and rescuing over 70,000 animals.





