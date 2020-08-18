Zivame CEO talks about overcoming adversity; Roots Venture on betting on the right entrepreneurs

Amisha Jain, CEO, Zivame talks about the challenges of logistics, driving growth, expansion plans, and the four core principles of Zivame.

By Team YS
18th Aug 2020
Zivame CEO on overcoming adversity

Zivame

Amisha Jain, CEO, Zivame talks about the challenges of logistics, driving growth, expansion plans, and the four core principles of Zivame.


Betting on the right entrepreneurs

Roots Ventures Japan Vyas

Roots Ventures Managing Partner Japan Vyas

By identifying trends early and backing the right entrepreneurs in the consumer brands, Roots Ventures says it has created a strong identity.


Digitising India's largest future job creator

Vishal Sharma

Vishal Sharma

Vishal Sharma, India CEO of DB Schenker, believes that technology will transform logistics and tells how it will change in the post-COVID-19 world.


Using games to help students and job seekers

EduThrill

Amit Arora (L) and Leela Kaza

Edtech startup EduThrill uses an AI/ML-powered gamified assessment platform that helps prepare students and young professionals.


Making teenagers financially responsible

FamPay founders

FamPay founders: Kush Taneja (left) and Sambhav Jain

FamPay, founded by a couple of IIT Roorkee alumni, offers a numberless debit card for teenagers to inculcate financial responsibility.


TikTok rival Mitron raises $5 million

mitron

Indian short-form video app Mitron has raised $5 million in funding led by Nexus Venture Partners, which will be used for product development.


Homegrown premium shoe brand for men 

Joe Shu

Founded by Jyoti Narula, Joe Shu is a Delhi-based men’s footwear brand intersecting pricing, style, and quality to produce elegant shoes.


The man who rescued 70,000 animals

Animal welfare

35-year-old Pradeep Nair.

Pradeep Nair dedicated his life to the wellbeing of animals by volunteering with the Blue Cross, founding an NGO, and rescuing over 70,000 animals.


