Here is everything you need to know about Apple’s first affordable watch: Apple Watch SE

At a recent virtual event, Cupertino-based Apple Inc launched several new products and software updates, including two new smartwatches: the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.





While the variants of Apple Watch Series 6 start at Rs 40,999, Apple Watch SE–the special edition one–starts at Rs 29,900. Similar to iPhone SE, the Watch SE is Apple’s first dedicated affordable Apple Watch.





Tech analysts say that Apple Watch SE is a promising offering for markets like India where people aspire to use Apple products but the price point does not suit them. The special edition watch of Apple, which is their most affordable range like iPhone SE, suits the Indian market very well. The gadget trackers also note that the Apple Watch SE will be the go-to model for many customers, particularly those that are new to the device.





As compared to Apple Watch Series 6, the special edition has fewer features and less-advanced specifications. Still, it has everything that you need in an affordable smartwatch.

“Apple Watch SE combines elements of the Series 6 design with the most essential features of Apple Watch, all at a more affordable price,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re excited to offer another great option to help customers stay connected, be more active, and keep an eye on their health.”

We dug more and here is all you need to know about the affordable watch from Apple.

WatchOS 7 and Family setup

Just like Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE also runs on WatchOS 7, which comes with features like Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workouts.





WatchOS 7 allows users to pair their iPhone to someone else's Apple Watch – like that of a family member, child, or an elderly parent. The iPhone user can then assert some control over the watch like limiting contacts, app downloads, or automatic location tracking. The other user is not required to have an iPhone of their own.





WatchOS 7 comes with some great updates like fall detection, noises level monitoring, sleep tracking tools, emergency SOS contact, and an altimeter to measure elevation levels. The key among them is fall detection, which detects when a user falls. By analysing wrist trajectory and impact acceleration, Apple Watch sends the user an alert after a hard fall, which can either be dismissed or used to initiate a call to emergency services.

Processor and sensors

While Apple Watch Series 6 sports a 64-bit S6 dual-core processor, Apple Watch SE, on the other hand, is powered by the S5 dual-core processor and has Apple W3 wireless chip – same as Apple Watch Series 5. Gadget reviewers say that the S5 chip may just make Watch SE around 10-20 percent slower, but that is insignificant for a typical user.





The biggest difference is that the Watch SE does not have a blood oxygen monitoring support and an ECG monitor like Apple Watch Series 6. But both the watches have varied sensors like GPS/GNSS, compass, always-on altimeter, second-gen optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor. The altimeter in the watch enables the user to see metrics like distance, pace, laps, cadence, calories burnt, and heart rate when you raise your wrist. So, if don’t need advanced health features, Apple Watch SE might suit your better as it has adequate health monitoring capabilities.

Style and design

Apple Watch SE is available in three case finishes made of 100 percent recycled aluminium, and compatible with all Apple Watch bands including the new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop. It also features a microphone and speaker for enabling calls. Apple Watch SE is also water-resistant, so that you won’t have to take it off while going for a swim.

Storage and charging

Apple Watch SE has the same storage as Apple Watch Series 6 – which is 32GB. In terms of juice, Apple Watch SE has no compromise and it uses a magnetic charging cable and lasts 18 hours on a single charge.

Display

There is no difference between how the two watches look. Both Apple Watch Series 6 and the SE have the same display and resolution.





Apple Watch SE does not have an always-on display, which means when you lower your wrist, the display goes dark. You only have to lift your arm a bit to wake the display or check notifications. Experts say, unless you feel that you particularly need to see your watch at all times without raising your wrist, the Apple Watch SE's display is enough for Apple Watch users' needs.

Price and availability in India

The India price of the Apple Watch SE (GPS) version is set at Rs 29,900 while the Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) is priced at Rs 33,900. Apple, which recently launched its first online store for India, says that it is currently unavailable on its website, however, media reports suggest that the watch might be available from October onwards.