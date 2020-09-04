[Funding alert] Arka Venture Labs invests undisclosed amount in Nirmata

Nirmata, the Day 2 Kubernetes company, on Friday said it had raised an undisclosed amount in investment from Arka Venture Labs. The Kubernetes management platform will use the freshly raised capital to accelerate regional APAC expansion, across engineering, support, sales, and market.





Radhesh Kanumury, Managing Partner at Arka Venture Labs, said in a statement:

"We liked the strong credentials of the founders and their ability to provide a complete solution to solve the Day 2 Kubernetes problem of some of the Fortune 500 companies with their patented platform."





The San Francisco-based company was founded in 2013 by Damien Toledo, Jim Bugwadia, and Ritesh Patel. It is a unified management plane for Kubernetes clusters and workloads built for enterprise DevOps teams. Nirmata enables self-service cluster provisioning, provides visibility, and application deployments across clusters.





Founder and CEO Jim Bugwadia said, "My co-founders and I started Nirmata to democratise cloud-native technologies. As developers across the globe adopt Kibernetes, Nirmata is well positioned to solve the cloud-native application management complexities across multiple Kubernetes clusters and cloud providers, without lock-in and unnecessary abstractions."





Recently, Nirmata also announced its partnership with Amazon for its new product offering, the Nirmata EKS Manager, which eliminates Day 2 challenges faced by Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service users. Nirmata EKS Manager is available in the AWS marketplace.





Arka Venture Labs is a India-US cross-border accelerator fund that has been launched with three VC firms -- Blume Ventures, Benhamou Global Ventures, and Emergent Ventures - coming together as Anchor LPs.





They are open to B2B startups with strong growth in the US, backed by strong core technology and economic differentiators. Besides providing capital, it also works closely with its portfolio companies to provide mentorship, networking opportunities, infrastructure support and connections to valley ecosystems.





Founded two years back, Arka Venture Labs has invested in nine companies so far. Earlier this year, Arka Venture Labs invested an undisclosed amount in data science platform Obviously AI.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)