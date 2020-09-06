Capital Float is helping MSMEs survive COVID-19; redBus CEO on travelling in the new normal

By Team YS|6th Sep 2020
Having survived the 2018 IL&FS NBFC crisis, fintech startup Capital Float is taking the coronavirus pandemic challenge head-on.
Surviving and thriving through two crises

Capital Float

Having survived the 2018 IL&FS NBFC crisis, fintech startup Capital Float is taking the coronavirus pandemic challenge head-on.


The new normal in the travel sector

MatrixMoments - redBus

Tarun Davda, and Prakash Sangam

redBus CEO Prakash Sangam talks about COVID-19 recovery patterns, changing consumer behaviour, and learning from redBus' journey.


Pooja Bedi's startup Happy Souls

Pooja Bedi - Happy Soul

Pooja Bedi, Actor, TV show host, entrepreneur

Founded by TV show host Pooja Bedi, Happy Soul is a Goa-based ecommerce platform that aggregates wellness products and services.


The genesis of Springboard

Springboard

Springboard initially started as SlideRule but evolved into a mentorship-led learning platform focussed on the job outcome.


Delivering seamless tech solutions amid COVID-19

Ashudeep Chadha

OnDemand Agility is a domain-centric IT organisation which provides customised solutions like application development, data services. 


BYJU'S CSO Anita Kishore on being a teacher

Anita Kishore

Anita Kishore, Teacher and Chief Strategy Officer, BYJU's

Anita Kishore, teacher and CSO at BYJU’s, speaks on the future of learning, student and teachers’ shared love for content.


Teachers striving to impart education online

Teacher's Day

This Teacher’s Day, let us take some time to recognise the endeavours of teachers in rural India, working hard to adapt to digital education. 


Entrepreneurs furthering the cause of education

teachers day

Coaching and skill development centres, school and college materials companies such as textbooks suppliers are crucial to education.


