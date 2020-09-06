Capital Float is helping MSMEs survive COVID-19; redBus CEO on travelling in the new normal
Surviving and thriving through two crises
Having survived the 2018 IL&FS NBFC crisis, fintech startup Capital Float is taking the coronavirus pandemic challenge head-on.
The new normal in the travel sector
redBus CEO Prakash Sangam talks about COVID-19 recovery patterns, changing consumer behaviour, and learning from redBus' journey.
Pooja Bedi's startup Happy Souls
Founded by TV show host Pooja Bedi, Happy Soul is a Goa-based ecommerce platform that aggregates wellness products and services.
The genesis of Springboard
Springboard initially started as SlideRule but evolved into a mentorship-led learning platform focussed on the job outcome.
Delivering seamless tech solutions amid COVID-19
OnDemand Agility is a domain-centric IT organisation which provides customised solutions like application development, data services.
BYJU'S CSO Anita Kishore on being a teacher
Anita Kishore, teacher and CSO at BYJU’s, speaks on the future of learning, student and teachers’ shared love for content.
Teachers striving to impart education online
This Teacher’s Day, let us take some time to recognise the endeavours of teachers in rural India, working hard to adapt to digital education.
Entrepreneurs furthering the cause of education
Coaching and skill development centres, school and college materials companies such as textbooks suppliers are crucial to education.
