[Jobs roundup] Help entertain the world with these openings at Netflix

Netlix needs no introduction. It has been a source of entertainment for Indians since it was launch in the country four years ago. A leading global OTT platform, Netflix is the provider of streaming content including films, shorts, series, documentaries, comedy specials, and nonfiction.

Netflix claims to have 193 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying its content across a wide variety of genres and languages. It is rapidly expanding its presence in India, with plans to foray into regional content through tie-ups with local production houses.

Last month, Netflix had launched its user interface in Hindi. It said that the move will enable members who prefer the language to easily access their choice of Indian and international films, as well as series.





As Netflix continues to establish itself as a key producer of film and series content in India, its a great time to join the team. YourStory has curated a list of job openings at Netflix for you:

Creative Partnerships, Promotional AV and Design

Experience needed: 7+ years





Netflix is looking for a leader to join its creative partnerships team, part of the creative production department. The candidate will have to manage the strategy regarding how and with whom the company works with its global roster of external production agencies, editors, and designers to create video and artwork assets that will live both on and off the Netflix service.





The individual will be required to build and strengthen relationships, manage scope creation and cost negotiations, establish competitive rate cards for ongoing work, educate partners on our standards and aesthetic, drive partnership strategies anchored in data, and seek to produce high quality creative with like-minded resources.





For more information, click here.





Localisation Project Manager

Experience needed: 5+ years





Localisation at Netflix is centered around linguistic excellence, a great team environment, and cutting-edge technology. As a localisation project manager, the candidate will work with one or more localisation programme managers for its different product components or content verticals. They will be responsible for all elements of the localisation workflow — from request creation to job completion — either on a title level, or a feature level.





Working cross-functionally with Netflix stakeholders to identify critical business blockers and collaborating to solve, optimise, as well as oversee end-to-end localisation workflow using translation management tools and systems etc, will all be a part of the candidate's responsibilities.





For more information, click here.





Product Creative Strategist

Experience needed: 7-10 years





As part of this role, the candidate will be required to build and maintain close partnerships with creative directors, agencies, studios, and other cross-functional teams (marketing, content, product) to define the creative look and feel of the India slate on Netflix. They will also be an ambassador for the member experience in India — connecting with Los Gatos-based (headquarters) product and innovation teams to be the voice of members and input to a pipeline of ongoing innovation research, testing and design that will go towards optimising the member experience for subscribers.





For more information, click here.





Systems Engineer, Creative Systems Support- VFX

Experience needed: 5+ years





As part of the creative systems group within the creative technologies and infrastructure team, the candidate will help transform the way VFX content is created and distributed. In this role, they will deploy, scale, and automate the studio production environment. Their responsibilities also include supporting and partnering with the company's artists, production staff, and third party vendors on designs, solutions, and implementations.





The individual is required to provide Tier II support for creative systems and software, from industry-standard tools to Netflix-developed applications as well as help to identify and solve inefficiencies or issues across the studio, and collaborate with teams to form long-term solutions.





For more information, click here.





Coordinator, Post-production

Experience needed: 5 years





The company is seeking a post-production coordinator to support the international originals post-production team from its Mumbai office. This position will require the candidate to organise vital post information and workflows across both original productions and licensed content from pre-production through archive and wrap using internal tools, as well as supporting projects with the cross-functional teams within Netflix. They need to track and manage post schedules, keeping stakeholders apprised of status, as well as maintain and curate preferred vendor lists for dailies, sound, and finishing.





For more information, click here.