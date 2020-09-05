[Jobs roundup] Check out these openings at the logistics unicorn Delhivery

The first unicorn of 2019, with a SoftBank investment of $350 million, Delhivery is one of India's leading fulfilment platform for digital commerce. The Gurugram startup was founded in 2011 by Sahil Barua, Bhavesh Manglani, Kapil Bharati, Suraj Saharan, and Mohit Tandon.





The startup provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL and FTL freight, reverse logistics, cross-border, B2B and B2C warehousing, and technology services.





The unicorn claims to have a nationwide network, extending beyond 2,300-plus cities, 85+ fulfilment centres, 15,000-plus vehicles, and 40,000-plus team members. So far, it has successfully fulfilled over 650 million orders to more than 250 million households across India.









If you wish to join the logistics sector, a job in Delhivery could be the right choice for you. YourStory has curated a list of openings in the unicorn:

Senior Data Warehouse Engineer

Experience needed: 3+ years





Delhivery is looking for a Big Data Engineer to help shape its technology and product roadmap. The candidate will be a part of the fast-paced, entrepreneurial team that enables big data and batch/real-time analytical solutions, leveraging transformational technologies like Python, Scala, Java, Hadoop, MapReduce, Kafka, Hive, HBase, Spark, Storm, etc., to deliver innovative solutions.





As a Data Developer at Delhivery, the candidate is expected to work closely with the product team to do rapid development of new features/enhancements, work with the data services team to design and build data stores, write effective MapReduce/aggregations, write quality code, and work with your lead and team to drive quality and efficiency.





For more information, click here.

Data Technical Lead

Experience needed: 4-6 years





The responsibilities of a Data Technical Lead at Delhivery includes providing technical guidance, as well as hands-on management for all product development within the company. The candidate will be required to lead, manage, and mentor a team of over four engineers.





They need to ensure the optimal application of technology and engineering resources to meet product development and/or customer requirements as per the product and/or marketing requirements document. They are required to also ensure that the product is fully and correctly defined, and documented.





For more information, click here.

Product Manager

Experience needed: 3-6 years





As the Product Manager in the transportation business, the candidate will be responsible for driving innovation and optimisation across Delhivery’s package pickup and package delivery processes across India. The role is inherently cross-functional which involves working closely with operations, business development, engineering, design, and customer service teams to define and design the next evolution of Delhivery transportation.





The candidate needs to work with operations and planning teams to improve business processes and network design, as well as with data, engineering, and design teams, to define and build products that help us deliver high-precision and low-cost services.





For more information, click here.

Developer

Experience needed: 6 months - 3 years





The startup is looking for someone who is a quick learner and ready to learn and adopt the latest computer science technologies to join its tech team. In this role, the candidate will be responsible to engage with multiple teams, and design/develop and support large-scale, multi-tiered software applications and tools.





The successful candidate will be responsible for creating and delivering software and automated solutions to enable products that are used in logistics space. The system that they build will have a direct impact on the topline performance of the startup to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.





For more information, click here.

Quality Engineer

Experience needed: 1-3 years





The role requires the candidate to pay attention to minute details that will ensure the rolled out products are best in class. They should be able to understand the requirements, and manually test the newer features and enhancements. They have to report the bugs and provide appropriate steps to reproduce the issue(s).





The candidate will also be responsible for the automation of newer features, and enhancements, as well as for regression suite automation, and maintenance.





For more information, click here.