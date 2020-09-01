IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad raises serious concern with Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook India’s prejudices

In a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that top executives of Facebook India had inherent biases on the views of a particular ideology, and the social networking giant had not been a neutral platform.

By Team YS
1st Sep 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a strongly worded letter to Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad raised serious concerns on the inherent bias and prejudices among the senior executives of the social networking giant’s India team.


“I have been informed that in the run-up to the 2019 General Elections in India, there was a concerted effort by Facebook India management to not just delete pages or substantially reduce their reach but also offer no recourse or right of appeal to affected people who are supportive of the right-of-centre ideology,” the minister said, in a letter addressed to the Facebook founder.
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Law and Justice and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad

Also Read

Facebook to engage external auditors to validate its content review report


Ravi Shankar Prasad, who also holds portfolios of communications, electronics and information technology, further said, “I am also aware that dozens of emails written to Facebook management received no response. The above documented cases of bias and inaction are seemingly a direct outcome of the dominant political beliefs of individuals in your Facebook India team.”


He emphasised that Facebook must not only be fair and neutral but also visibly seen to be so to the users of diverse beliefs and ideologies. The minister noted that individuals working in any organisation might have individual likes or dislikes, but this must not have any bearing on the public policies of the organisation.


“It seems from credible media reports that Facebook India team, right from the India Managing Director to other senior officials, is dominated by people who belong to a particular political belief. People from this political predisposition have been overwhelmingly defeated by the people of in successive free and fair elections,” the minister noted.


The letter stated that these groups were trying to discredit India’s democratic process by dominating the decision-making apparatus of important social media platforms, and Facebook was the latest tool in their arsenal to stoke internal divisions and social disturbances.


“It is problematic when Facebook employees are on record abusing the Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers of India, while still working in Facebook India and managing important positions. It is doubly problematic when the bias of individuals becomes an inherent bias of the platform. And it is unacceptable when political biases of individuals impinge on the freedom of speech of millions of people,” the minister said.


It also highlighted that Facebook India was engaged in selective leaks to certain sections of the media which are casting aspersions on the democratic process of the country. Further, there were multiple instances where Facebook has been used by anarchic and radical elements whose sole aim is to destroy the social order.


The minister noted, “However, we are yet to see any meaningful action against such elements. Is this action also held back by the same vested interest groups who have an incentive in stoking political violence and instability in India?”


Ravi Shankar Prasad also raised serious concern on the fact-checking practices of Facebook in India, where the social media giant has outsourced this activity to third parties which have no credibility.


“A transnational digital platform with a wide user base cannot remain immune to local sensitivities either. A certain act which may be acceptable as per social norms in a particular country but may not be conducive to the social norms of another country. Facebook Community Guidelines must acknowledge this aspect of diversity and respect it. To respect the social, religious, cultural, and linguistic diversity of India, Facebook should put in place country-specific Community Guidelines,” he added.


The minister hoped that a platform like Facebook would not be hijacked by a vested lobby that abhors free speech and rejects diversity.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Go Beyond Boundaries: Follow film producer Guneet Monga’s inspiring path to success through OPPO’s lens

Team YS

Why Amuleek Singh of ChaiPoint is betting big on its SaaS and AI foray

Vishal Krishna

Pivot and Persist: Clothing startup NorthMist records Rs 1 Cr MRR after launching sustainable facemasks

Debolina Biswas

AskSarkar: how this Made in India app by Bengaluru-based CoRover is disrupting the AI chatbot segment in India

Shreya Ganguly
Daily Capsule
MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about layoffs; Why ChaiPoint is betting big on SaaS and AI
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Dunzo raises $28M in Series E round led by Google, Lightstone

Thimmaya Poojary

Paytm Payment Gateway launches UPI subscription services for businesses

Trisha Medhi

From survive to thrive: How leaders can realign business process management post COVID-19

Amitava Sengupta

Tech innovation, behavioural change can help fight pandemic, says WHO chief scientist

Shreya Ganguly

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Quintype raises Rs 25 Cr in Series A funding

Sujata Sangwan

Zoom boom: 'King of Quarantine Economy' records a whopping 355 pc revenue growth in Q2

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform