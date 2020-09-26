The week that was: From Ola Food’s big bet on cloud kitchen to Dream Sports’ big IPL leap

What do 10 million Indians like? The answer is cricket.





Meet FanCode, a multi-sport aggregator platform from the house of Dream Sports (which also runs India’s only gaming unicorn Dream11). FanCode is riding the buzz around IPL 2020. It blends content, commerce, and community to woo the “evolved sports audience.”. Launched in April 2019, it claims to have amassed over one crore users.





FanCode offers match analysis, previews, live streams, and highlights; player trivia, videos, and interviews; fantasy sports research and Dream11 guides; live scores, stats, and schedules; official team merchandise; and match tickets. These are available across multiple sports: cricket, football, basketball, baseball, rugby, and handball.





Moving on to the mysterious world of influencer marketing.





Sumedh Chaphekar founded Mumbai-based startup NOFILTR in 2017 — a social media label that incubates young talent by giving them creative and resourceful direction. It has collaborated with a plethora of influencers and brands, and intends to create a growing community network that facilitates personal expression and intriguing content.





NOFILTR essentially connects the brand to the influencer, and the influencer to the world at large by offering a wide array of services, which includes personal branding, content creation and curation, influencer marketing and brand collaborations, campaign design along with campaign execution and analysis.

“We believe in quality and content, and nurture our talent accordingly. By collaborating with influencers and brands, we intend to create a growing community network that facilitates personal expression and intriguing content,” Sumedh tells YourStory.

Ride-hailing unicorn Ola launched its food business, Ola Foods, in 2019. With its flagship brand Khichdi Experiment, Ola Foods made a blockbuster entry into the food segment. Pranay Jivrajka, CEO, Ola Foods, says, “Khichdi Experiment is India’s fastest food brand to reach one million orders and one of the fastest-growing categories on all platforms.”

Back in 2017, Ola acquired Foodpanda India for $200 million to enter the online food delivery business. Rumour was that it was taking on Uber — its biggest competitor — that had already launched UberEATS (later acquired by Zomato).

Ola Foods has a network of over 50 tech-enabled smart kitchens and four brands across cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. The startup is now focussing on expanding its presence across the country.

In 2013, Ariel Assaraf, Guy Kroupp, Yoni Fariss, and Lior Redlus started Coralogix in Israel and San Francisco as an “anomaly detection platform to run on top of existing logging solutions.” Over time, they learned that they needed to take control over the entire process — from collection and parsing to visualising and alerting — to provide customers with an end-to-end experience.





Coralogix is a log analytics platform that empowers DevOps teams to autonomously manage and analyse log data in cloud applications. The hosted, scaled, and secure ELK stack helps software companies turn cluttered log data into a meaningful set of templates and flows to create patterns and trends and gain valuable insights.





