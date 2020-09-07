‘Leveraging science to manage the virus is the only reliable way forward’ - 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that our race towards this kind of industrial progress must be coupled with a deep social consciousness towards what is best for the planet as well as human development. - Kunal Sood, X Fellows





The need of the hour is for the government to open up the manufacturing of critical equipment to up-and-coming manufacturers in the SME and MSME segments. - Dr Vinod Kohli, Allied Medical Limited





In Q3 and Q4 2020, business leaders must look beyond crisis management and towards the future. - Amitava Sengupta, HCL





If one part of the economy starts, there are cascading effects and different parts start firing at different times. - Prakash Sangam, redBus





If you ever want to defeat an unknown enemy, you should first defeat it in your mind. - Anushka Iyer, Wiggles.in

Organisations also need to engage with their employees as work from home is becoming the new norm. They need to ensure that their employees are given the right access to data, which is secure and seamless. - Manish Gupta, Dell





Wholesale acceptance of online meeting and collaboration forums has meant that events are easier to set up and cheaper to run, and a lot more people are willing to engage. - Saurabh Mishra, TiE Melbourne





The customer today is in search of a new level of safety, and the need of the hour is for businesses to strike a balance between human support and convenience. - Shailaz Nag, Dotpe





During these uncertain times, owning a car is considered as the safest way of personal mobility. - Niraj Singh, Spinny

While raising funds and making money are essential goals for any startup, in the post-COVID world, startups will also have to think of the greater good. - Disha Singla, Supreme Incubator





The ongoing pandemic has thrown up new challenges. There is a need to innovate as there is a new shift in dietary habits of consumers. - Mitali Singh, Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse





Such was the brute impact of the pandemic that it disrupted consumer behaviour practically overnight. - Paramdeep Singh Anand, FieldAssist





Agriculture sector is the one sector that has grown at 3.4 percent despite the lockdown that was in Q1. - K V Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser

During the pandemic, art appreciation and creation helps us relax physically and mentally, and strengthens our focus with critical thinking. - Mallamma Patil, ‘Oorja Unbound’





Earlier, teachers were resistant to tech, but the pandemic has forced them to learn. - Ananth Rao, mPowerO





Especially now, during the pandemic, we have seen teachers go out of their way to help keep the continuum going for their students. - Puja Marwaha, CRY





Early data reveals that many girls might not even return to schools because they got pulled into work or have fallen victim to child marriages. - Soumya Swaminathan, WHO

As the coronavirus continues to spread, there is no guarantee that the infection will be contained within a quarantine facility. - Rajesh Kumar Das, 10by10





If we want to reopen the economy and ask people to go back to work, we need a mask that is both comfortable and effective. - Sundaresan Jayaraman, GIT





N95 masks are safe but not breathable whereas cotton masks are breathable but not safe. - Saumya Lohia Agarwal, Lohia Health





Leveraging science to manage the virus is the only reliable way forward. - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon





