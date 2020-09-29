[TechSparks 2020] Are you a student looking to start up? Don’t miss out on India’s most influential startup-tech event!

Are you a student interested to become an entrepreneur? Or do you want to learn from the best on how to start up? Well, you are in the right place. TechSparks, India’s largest, most influential and highly-anticipated startup-tech conference, is back – bigger, better and beyond boundaries, this year!

In its 11th edition, TechSparks will go entirely virtual, with a potential audience of 100 million.

For more than a decade, this flagship YourStory event has been instrumental in creating 15 lakh+ connections, 2,500+ jobs, and has helped companies raise more than $1 billion in funding. The special 11th edition will be the biggest gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders. You will get a ringside view of the latest action from the startup ecosystem – gaining insights from changemakers and industry pioneers, and engaging with the titans of the Indian and overseas ecosystem.

TechSparks 2020 will be an invaluable forum for students looking to become entrepreneurs, get jobs with startups, learn from the best, and even forge that invaluable connection with a potential founder, collaborator or mentor that can make all the difference. The interactions will be boosted by our innovations in virtual networking.

Take a sneak peek at what’s in store





While TechSparks 2020 will provide an all-round global experience, the event will also celebrate the local. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, TechSparks 2020 will also provide a platform to celebrate Made in India startups, ideas, innovations, and brands that will power a self-reliant India.

‍

And like every year, we’ll also be unveiling 30 of India’s best upcoming, high potential technology startups with our Tech30 showcase. Finalists will get the opportunity to pitch live on the TechSparks platform and connect with the biggest names in the startup ecosystem including investors, mentors, and business leaders – through curated meetings.





Join us on October 26-30, 2020 at TechSparks 2020 to be a part of an immersive, inspiring and a never seen before experience with startup awards, product launches, policy discussions, masterclasses, and a few more extra special surprises.

As part of our constant endeavour to support and reach out to students, we’ve reduced our prices by over 90 percent, just for you! (You’ll need to fill this form to get the discount code from YS team).

Come, be a part of the summit and block your seats today!