[TechSparks 2020] 11 reasons to attend the 11th edition of India’s largest tech and innovation summit

YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks is gearing up for its 11th edition. One of the most influential startup tech events in the country, it brings the top stakeholders of the Indian startup ecosystem under one roof.





YourStory has been significant in changing the tech narrative in India, fostering some of the most recognised and influential startups, delivering stories, catalysing conversations, forging connections, and empowering potential entrepreneurs and changemakers.





TechSparks 2020 will be a virtual and all-immersive global experience to be held from October 26 to 30, 2020, so that all of you can join in from the comfort of your home.

With a month left to go, here are 11 reasons why you should attend TechSparks 2020.

It’s location agnostic

The pandemic has disrupted every sector of the economy. Embracing the new normal, the 11th edition of TechSparks will be location agnostic. All elements — panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshop, and product launches — will be online.





Attendees will also get to interact and communicate with industry experts and leaders in an all-immersive and virtual manner.

Curated sessions

Over the decade, TechSparks has hosted influencers, VCs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. This year too, YourStory has curated more than 100 sessions for its attendees. You get to hear from the best and brightest minds in the industry from India and beyond.





By attending curated sessions, you will learn about scaling, staying agile, navigating crises, and more. During keynotes, hear from the top minds of the industry on topics that cut across sectors, geographies, and themes.

TechSparks 2020 will also host panel discussions on topics that matter the most and cover the larger picture.

Additionally, industry leaders will share insights, anecdotes, and learnings on their journeys, struggles, and more.

Image Source: YS Design team

Masterclasses and workshops

At TechSparks 2020, you will have the opportunity to be a part of crucial masterclasses that will dive deep into topics, break down complex ideas and concepts, and provide insights from experts.





YourStory has also arranged for workshops to walk you through processes and take you behind the scenes of things that are changing the industry and the world from technology, managing large teams, to growing digitally.

Celebrate Made in India

In line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, YourStory will provide a platform for homegrown startups to showcase their innovations, ideas, products, technologies, and more.





TechSparks 2020 will also celebrate indigenous Made in India startups, their entrepreneurs, and innovators who are curious about joining the ecosystem.

Connect with influencers

TechSparks 2020 is the best platform to interact with the poster boys of the Indian startup ecosystem and industry leaders.

In earlier editions, TechSparks has hosted biggies including Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola, Kunal Shah of Cred, Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm, Naveen Tiwari of InMobi, Manu Jain of Xiaomi, and many others.

Excited to know the list of speakers for TechSparks 2020? Click here.

Speed date VCs

Looking to partner with top Venture Capital firms and angel investors? TechSparks 2020 is the place to be. At the VC Connect forum, entrepreneurs and startups can interact and pitch to potential investors, collaborators, and mentors.





The VC-startup networking platform at TechSparks will bring together key investors and entrepreneurs with one-on-one virtual meetings. Entrepreneurs can also pitch their startups and receive expert feedback on products, solutions, and strategy from top investors.





Previously, TechSparks has hosted investors like Prime Venture Partners, Accel, Kalaari Capital, Matrix Partners, Naspers, 3one4 Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners, among others.





Want to set up a meeting with an investor? Click here.

Connect with enterprise partners

TechSparks 2020 is organising a YourStory Enterprise Connect forum to facilitate one-on-one interactions between enterprises and startups. Startups and enterprises will be matched by sectors and use-case applications, among other factors.





The forum will enable enterprises to explore potential synergies between themselves and handpicked startups.





What’s in for startups? They get a chance to have strategic one-on-one introductions with enterprise CXOs, get introduced to experts from the industry, and potential to explore direct synergies.





Earlier, enterprises like Axis Bank, TVS Credit, ABInBev, HDFC Bank, and Intellect, among others, have participated in YourStory Enterprise Connect.





Want to connect with enterprises? Click here.

Meet the Tech30

Every year, YourStory unveils the prestigious list of Tech30 companies at TechSparks, which are early-stage tech startups with the potential to be global successes.





Tech30 startups, showcased by YourStory, in the last eight years have raised capital of over $1 billion. And if this is not convincing enough, being a Tech30 startup helps you get featured in YourStory’s annual Tech30 report, and Tech30 finalists get to pitch to investors live on TechSparks’ platform.





Some of the star past Tech30 startups include Flutura, Little Eye Labs, Capillary Technologies, ForusHealth, Freshworks, LogiNext, and Airwoot, to name a few.





Know more about how to apply, and the criteria, here.





Apply for TechSparks 2020 - Tech30 here.

TechSparks goes global

As geographical barriers get blurred in the new normal, TechSparks goes global. In this edition, we strive to bring together policymakers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across the world to share their vision for 2021.





TechSparks 2020 will host a Global Innovation Track, dedicated to cross-border collaborations and the potential for global change. The countries involved include Italy, the US, the UK, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Israel, and Singapore.

Find job opportunities

YourStory recently launched Jobs for All: In India, For India campaign to catalyse job creation in the country, be a voice for job seekers, spotlight job creators, showcase skill providers, and match job creators and seekers.





At TechSparks, interact with the top stakeholders — government, startups, enterprises, VCs, and incubators — of the ecosystem to get a unique chance to interact with prospective employers and employees.

Know all about the new normal

The ‘new normal’ is here and let’s face it, we all need to learn how to tackle it. All sectors have been disrupted and at TechSparks, we want to voice the changes brought about by the pandemic.





TechSparks 2020 will facilitate conversations, include discussions that will dive deep into topics like Aatmanirbhar Bharat, digital transformation, the rise of edtech and fintech, what the future holds for agritech, the state of healthtech, and promise of AI/ML and SaaS B2B sectors, and much more.





For queries write to us at techsparks@yourstory.com.