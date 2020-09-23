[TechSparks 2020] Tech30: Applications open for the most-awaited list of emerging tech startups in India

The pitch is set for what promises to be the biggest edition of TechSparks yet. In keeping with the new normal, the 11th edition of the largest event in the Indian tech and startup ecosystem will be entirely virtual with a potential audience of 100 million.

And the unveiling of the Tech30 will be a key highlight of TechSparks, as it has been every year since it was launched.

Since 2010, YourStory has showcased 30 early-stage technology companies that have tremendous potential to be global successes — the TECH30.





YourStory’s annual Tech30 list, unveiled at TechSparks, serves as a fantastic launchpad for high-potential startups on their journey to scale and succeed. YourStory helps these businesses achieve their dreams by giving them a platform to tell their stories, meet investors, collaborate with ecosystem experts and enterprises, and take their startups to the next level.





Be a part of a billion dollar club

Tech30 startups, over the years, have grown into strong contenders in the ecosystem. Tech30’s prestigious alumni include Flutura, Little Eye Labs, Capillary Technologies, ForusHealth, Freshworks, LogiNext, Moonfrog Labs, Crayon Data, and Airwoot to name a few. Startups showcased in Tech30 over the past eight years have gone on to raise growth capital of over $1 billion — reason enough to apply for this year’s Tech30.

The selection criteria

Extent of product innovation (defensibility & utilisation of technology)

(defensibility & utilisation of technology) Market potential (target audience, competition, potential to scale, regulatory environment, and path to profit)

(target audience, competition, potential to scale, regulatory environment, and path to profit) Team strength (founder backgrounds, core team strengths, team composition)

(founder backgrounds, core team strengths, team composition) Revenue model (value generated, sustainability, long-tail profit/margins/gains)

(value generated, sustainability, long-tail profit/margins/gains) Stage in the lifecycle of the product/company (customer traction, product version, development timeline — versions, variants, newer products)

of the product/company (customer traction, product version, development timeline — versions, variants, newer products) Scope for scale (plans for expansion and market)





In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, TechSparks 2020 will also pay closer attention to Made in India startups, ideas, innovations, and brands that will power a self-reliant India.

Call for applications to Tech30

Advantages of being a Tech30 startup

The exposure that TECH30 startups receive at TechSparks is unrivalled, including presenting before an audience of entrepreneurs, mentors, industry experts, and of course, investors, live. This is in addition to one-on-one meetings, ecosystem connections, and partnership opportunities.





Last but not least, being part of the Tech30 list also helps you get featured in the annual Tech30 Report.





Simply put, being part of YourStory’s Tech30 is merely the beginning of a great trajectory for a startup.









Hurry! Applications are open until 11:59 PM on September 30, 2020.