[TechSparks 2020] The all-new VC Connect and Enterprise Connect tracks at India's largest startup-tech conference

TechSparks 2020 will have two all-new tracks that promise maximum impact: the VC Connect and Enterprise Connect tracks.

The two Cs – capital and connects — make a world of difference for any startup eager to make an impact and a platform like TechSparks provides plenty of these opportunities to meet the venture capital (VC) community and large enterprises.

For over a decade now, YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks has honed the art and science of bringing together all the players of the startup ecosystem together.





This year, TechSparks will be completely online, with an all-immersive, virtual, and global experience with two separate tracks on building connects — one with enterprises and the other with VCs.

Why Enterprise Connect

The enterprise connect forum will be a virtual speed dating, closed door, one-on-one meeting for shortlisted startups. This is a massive opportunity for startups as any successful connect with an enterprise can help elevate a young company to a different plane.





Large and well-connected enterprises can open an opportunity window for the startups, which otherwise would take them a longer time to realise. These can be in the form of professional connections, clients, collaborations, and mentors.

At the same time, enterprises are out there looking for innovative solutions or products from the startups that can enhance their offerings. In short, it is a win-win situation for both segments.

The CXO level connects, top experts, and the potential for direct synergies are the strongest outcomes of this track.





In the past editions of TechSparks, the leading blue chip companies of India Inc have been enthusiastic participants in these kinds of interactions. This year also promises strong participation from the corporates.





Why VC Connect

The other key player of the ecosystem, which is actually the financial ignition for the startups, are the VCs.

The VC connect forum at TechSparks is designed to help startups meet top VCs and angel investors in their sector, understand what they are looking for, and take their startup to the next level.

YourStory will curate one-on-one meetings with VCs and startups by sector, funding stage, and other criteria. These meetings will be only available for selected startups after an initial round of shortlisting.

The VC connect track at TechSparks 2020 will be an opportunity for a startup to pitch its business and make that crucial contact, which could otherwise be quite challenging. It also gives the opportunity for the startups to get the much-needed feedback from the VCs.

Going by the past track record of VCs who have participated at TechSparks, this year is also going to be equally impressive.





Previous editions of the event have seen VCs like Accel, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures, Chirate, Lightspeed, Nexus, Prime Venture Partners, Inventus, Naspers, and more as the enthusiastic partners.









Join us, from anywhere

In both these tracks, there is an important caveat for the startups — they need to have at least one minimum viable product (MVP) to showcase to qualify for these interactions.





TechSparks 2020 will be held from October 26 to 30, 2020 as an immersive, inspiring, and unique global experience with startup awards, product launches, policy discussions, masterclasses, and some special surprises.