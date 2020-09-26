Here's why TechSparks11 will be as cool and exciting as a blockbuster

By Team YS|26th Sep 2020
To be held on October 26-30, 2020, YourStory’s 11th edition of TechSparks will bring together top stakeholders of the Indian startup ecosystem live in your living rooms in an all-virtual and all-immersive global experience.
Why you should attend TechSparks 2020

TechSparks

An aggregator app for sports fans

FanCode app

Photo: YS Design

FanCode is a multi-sport aggregator platform that connects the sports audience with relevant sports products and services.


ISRO's plans to put humans in space

Gaganyaan infographic

The Gaganyaan programme will accelerate R&D in science and technology domains, and put humans in space by December 2021.


Making cancer treatment accessible in non-metros

Hospido

Founder of Hospido; Karan Chopra I Image credit: Hospido

Hospido offers a multi-disciplinary approach to cancer care and enables patients to get treated in their hometowns.


Enabling disadvantaged kids to get an education

Uma Pathak

Distributing COVID-19 prevention kits to Aligarh Police

With support from Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, social entrepreneur Uma Pathak works to uplift poor children through education.


Skincare from South Korea

Korean beauty products

Wonderskin's products of Accoje and Aroma Yong brands are available at Nykaa and Amazon.

Founded in August 2019, Wonderskin offers gender-neutral South Korean beauty products priced between Rs 250 and Rs 3,000.


Eliminating slavery and human trafficking

Human Liberty Network

Samir Kumar Digal (left) and Pramod Kumar Sharma.

Founded in 2012, Human Liberty Network trains officials, spreads awareness among communities, and advocates for policy changes.


Designing luxury carpets for millionaires

Insigne Carpets

Asif Rahman, CEO, Insigne Carpets

Founded by Asif Rahman in 2011, Insigne Carpets designs carpets for five-star hotels, private jets and luxury properties.


