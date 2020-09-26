Here's why TechSparks11 will be as cool and exciting as a blockbuster
- +0
- +0
Why you should attend TechSparks 2020
To be held on October 26-30, 2020, YourStory’s 11th edition of TechSparks will bring together top stakeholders of the Indian startup ecosystem live in your living rooms in an all-virtual and all-immersive global experience.
An aggregator app for sports fans
FanCode is a multi-sport aggregator platform that connects the sports audience with relevant sports products and services.
ISRO's plans to put humans in space
The Gaganyaan programme will accelerate R&D in science and technology domains, and put humans in space by December 2021.
Making cancer treatment accessible in non-metros
Hospido offers a multi-disciplinary approach to cancer care and enables patients to get treated in their hometowns.
Enabling disadvantaged kids to get an education
With support from Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, social entrepreneur Uma Pathak works to uplift poor children through education.
Skincare from South Korea
Founded in August 2019, Wonderskin offers gender-neutral South Korean beauty products priced between Rs 250 and Rs 3,000.
Eliminating slavery and human trafficking
Founded in 2012, Human Liberty Network trains officials, spreads awareness among communities, and advocates for policy changes.
Designing luxury carpets for millionaires
Founded by Asif Rahman in 2011, Insigne Carpets designs carpets for five-star hotels, private jets and luxury properties.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0