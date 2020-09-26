Here's why TechSparks11 will be as cool and exciting as a blockbuster

To be held on October 26-30, 2020, YourStory’s 11th edition of TechSparks will bring together top stakeholders of the Indian startup ecosystem live in your living rooms in an all-virtual and all-immersive global experience.





Photo: YS Design

FanCode is a multi-sport aggregator platform that connects the sports audience with relevant sports products and services.





The Gaganyaan programme will accelerate R&D in science and technology domains, and put humans in space by December 2021.





Founder of Hospido; Karan Chopra I Image credit: Hospido

Hospido offers a multi-disciplinary approach to cancer care and enables patients to get treated in their hometowns.





Distributing COVID-19 prevention kits to Aligarh Police

With support from Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, social entrepreneur Uma Pathak works to uplift poor children through education.





Wonderskin's products of Accoje and Aroma Yong brands are available at Nykaa and Amazon.

Founded in August 2019, Wonderskin offers gender-neutral South Korean beauty products priced between Rs 250 and Rs 3,000.





Samir Kumar Digal (left) and Pramod Kumar Sharma.

Founded in 2012, Human Liberty Network trains officials, spreads awareness among communities, and advocates for policy changes.





Asif Rahman, CEO, Insigne Carpets

Founded by Asif Rahman in 2011, Insigne Carpets designs carpets for five-star hotels, private jets and luxury properties.





