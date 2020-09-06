Had enough of mobile games? Here are 5 video gaming consoles perfect for your lockdown leisure

In the last few months, smartphone usage across ages and geographies has increased, and with it, so has the time users spend on gaming apps. In fact, the overall gaming and esports industry has seen increased traction due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, self-quarantining, and social distancing norms.





Even the demand for gaming consoles has increased. According to media reports, Sony PS4 sales doubled in Q120, compared to Q419. Additionally, Asus witnessed a three-fold increase in the sales of its gaming laptops as compared to pre-COVID-19.





Video gaming consoles offer a superior and lag-free gaming experience. The variety of games, an increase in the number of controls and better graphics can make you feel more invested in a game.





And if you are a fan of battle royale games, chances are you’d have played PUBG Mobile, which was recently banned by the Indian government. But fear not because gaming consoles not only have a whole variety of battle royale games, it will also allow you to play PUBG PC.





With Sony about to launch the new PS5, we bring you five of the leading gaming consoles in India under Rs 30,000 that are both futureproof and a good jumping board for entry-level gamers.

Sony PlayStation 4

Image credit: PlayStation

PlayStation 4 came out in 2013 with a massive library of games. It has been a favourite among gamers as it is developer-friendly and has a PC-like architecture.





It features two USB 3.0 ports along with a slot for an optical disk drive, a custom-built processor with 8-core AMD Jaguar CPU core as well as AMD Radeon GPU. The PS4 is based on the X86 architecture, which unfortunately means that it isn’t PS3 backwards compatible. But PS3s have anyhow gone long out of existence.





It has 8GB RAM and comes with 500 GB of hard drive, which are all you need to speedily shift your controls.





The DualShock4 controller accompanying the console easily fits into your hand. It has a firm grip, concave analogue sticks and features a light bar for the console to recognise the control. The controller comes with a speaker and has a headphone jack.





While the console is also equipped to handle video streaming, it wasn’t exactly built for that. However, one can seamlessly chat with fellow gamers, upload gaming videos to game streaming platform Twitch, or just play with people from around the world.





With the PS5 about to be launched and Sony announcing that all the PS4 games will be compatible in PS5 as well, the console may just be on the brink of obsoletion. Due to that, coupled with a reduction in GST prices of video consoles, the PS4 is now available at a cheaper cost – just under Rs 28,000 on Amazon.





New Nintendo 3DS XL

Image credit: Nintendo

Released in 2014, Nintendo 3DS XL is still one of the favourites when it comes to handheld consoles. It comes with two screens, similar to its predecessor – Nintendo DS. While the one at the top is 106 mm glass-free 3D screen, the bottom is a touchscreen. The 3D screen tracks your face to provide customised viewing experience.





Next to the touchscreen are the circle analogue pad, the D-pad and four buttons to control the gameplay. It has a port for your headphones, stylus, and can connect to the WiFi.





It features a Dual Core ARM11 CPU 268MHz processor, a single core ARM 9 chip, 128 MB RAM and 2 GB of storage. Its 1,750 MAH rechargeable battery, however, doesn’t come with an AC charger.





The console is available for just under Rs 20,000 on Flipkart.





Nintendo Switch Lite

Image credit: Nintendo

A slimmer version of Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite had reportedly sold out in certain geographies due to the lockdown but has come back into the play.





Released in 2017, the console features a 5.5-inch 720p touchscreen. It has slots for game cards, microSD card and also features a headphone jack (no Bluetooth support). Nintendo claims its battery can run for seven hours. It comes with an internal memory of 32 GB and a Custom Nvidia Tegra graphics processor.





The Japanese arcade giant provides an exhaustive list of games and is widely known for being lightweight – thus, not tiring your hands for long sessions. The gaming experience is greatly enhanced with the use of touchscreen coupled with a D-pad and circular analogue buttons.





With the reduction in prices, it is now available for Rs 22,999 on various ecommerce sites.





Xbox One S

Image credit: Xbox

Building on its original console model, the Xbox One S comes in three variants with 500 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB hard drive. It is bundled with a couple of free games and a gaming pass for a month.





With a white matte finish, the One S is far smaller than its original version. It features an HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, and a massive disk drive. However, Xbox also came up with an all-digital edition that can only play downloaded games from Xbox Live Store.





It supports 4K videos from streaming services, Ultra HD Blu-rays as well as HDR contrast on video and games. Its specs include an 8-core Jaguar CPU clocked at 1.75 GHz, 8 GB RAM and 12 CUs clocked at 914 MHz.





The controller is also redesigned to make it chunkier. The device features both an internal rechargeable battery as well as provisions for AA batteries. Xbox has also added Bluetooth to the controller, extending its range to 40 feet. However, it still retains a headphone jack for earphones or mic.





It is available for Rs 30,990 on Amazon.





Apple TV 4K

Image credit: Apple

While Apple TV is pegged for watching streaming platforms, its powerful processor makes it a contender in the gaming world. The CPU performance is doubled and the GPU performance is quadrupled as compared to the fourth generation Apple TV.





The Siri remote doubles as the controller, but the console also has the provision for a Nimbus controller with MFI support. The controller recharges via a lightning connector for 40+ hours of battery, as well as features pressure-sensitive D-pad and buttons. The controller can double up to play games on your other iOS devices. It works instantly without having to configure any settings.





The Apple App Store features a wide range of games and the console can automatically sync data between Apple TV and iOS devices for a hassle-free gaming experience.





The Apple TV 4K console is available for Rs 17,430 on Reliance Digital.