The rise of agritech startup Bijak in a $200B market; Exploring one of the largest recipe-sharing apps

The rise of agritech startup Bijak
Agritech startup Bijak is transforming India’s agri trade with technology, information, data. Here's how it scaled in 18 months.
The Instagram for recipe sharing
Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Cookpad is the world’s largest recipe-sharing platform, and one of India’s top ‘Food & Drink’ apps.
Online tuitions in mother tongue
BrainsPrep provides live coaching, study materials, individual tuition support, and more, for students in regional language.
Bringing after-school classes online
Edtech startup Kyt aims to replace traditional offline extracurricular schools by offering private and group classes for students.
Flipkart to invest in Aditya Birla Fashion
Flipkart’s funding into Aditya Birla Fashion will strengthen its omnichannel network and will enhance the latter's digital capabilities.
Starting up with a functional swim bag
Founded by 12-year-old Maithri Anand, Bag Buddy offers functional swim bags that help swimming enthusiasts stay organised.
Healthcare content in Indic language
Project SWASTHA is aimed at translating all medical content on Wikipedia into Indic languages to reach a wide-spread population.
An Aatmanirbhar manufacturing sector
The Indian government has set the right tone with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, but it needs to address a few challenges.
