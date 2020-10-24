The rise of agritech startup Bijak in a $200B market; Exploring one of the largest recipe-sharing apps

Agritech startup Bijak is transforming India’s agri trade with technology, information, data. Here's how it scaled in 18 months.





Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Cookpad is the world’s largest recipe-sharing platform, and one of India’s top ‘Food & Drink’ apps.





BrainsPrep Founders: (L-R) Jithin, Rajeevan and Vyshak

BrainsPrep provides live coaching, study materials, individual tuition support, and more, for students in regional language.





Bhavik Rathod and Tripti Ahuja, Founders of Kyt

Edtech startup Kyt aims to replace traditional offline extracurricular schools by offering private and group classes for students.





Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Flipkart’s funding into Aditya Birla Fashion will strengthen its omnichannel network and will enhance the latter's digital capabilities.





Founded by 12-year-old Maithri Anand, Bag Buddy offers functional swim bags that help swimming enthusiasts stay organised.





Project SWASTHA is aimed at translating all medical content on Wikipedia into Indic languages to reach a wide-spread population.





The Indian government has set the right tone with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, but it needs to address a few challenges.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!