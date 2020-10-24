The rise of agritech startup Bijak in a $200B market; Exploring one of the largest recipe-sharing apps

By Team YS|24th Oct 2020
Agritech startup Bijak is transforming India's agri trade with technology, information, data. Here's how it scaled in 18 months.
The rise of agritech startup Bijak   

agritech

Agritech startup Bijak is transforming India’s agri trade with technology, information, data. Here's how it scaled in 18 months. 


The Instagram for recipe sharing

Cookpad recipe sharing

Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Cookpad is the world’s largest recipe-sharing platform, and one of India’s top ‘Food & Drink’ apps. 


Online tuitions in mother tongue

BrainsPrep

BrainsPrep Founders: (L-R) Jithin, Rajeevan and Vyshak

BrainsPrep provides live coaching, study materials, individual tuition support, and more, for students in regional language. 


Bringing after-school classes online

Kyt

Bhavik Rathod and Tripti Ahuja, Founders of Kyt

Edtech startup Kyt aims to replace traditional offline extracurricular schools by offering private and group classes for students. 


Flipkart to invest in Aditya Birla Fashion

Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Flipkart’s funding into Aditya Birla Fashion will strengthen its omnichannel network and will enhance the latter's digital capabilities. 


Starting up with a functional swim bag

Maithri Anand

Founded by 12-year-old Maithri Anand, Bag Buddy offers functional swim bags that help swimming enthusiasts stay organised. 


Healthcare content in Indic language

Project Wikipedia SWASTHA

Project SWASTHA is aimed at translating all medical content on Wikipedia into Indic languages to reach a wide-spread population. 


An Aatmanirbhar manufacturing sector 

Manufacturing Industry

The Indian government has set the right tone with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, but it needs to address a few challenges. 


