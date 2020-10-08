Amazon India on Wednesday said it had partnered with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide their customers with the facility to book reserved train tickets on its platform.

"For the introductory period, Amazon.in has waived off service and payment gateway transaction charges. With this launch, Amazon Pay adds another travel category, thereby offering its customers a one-stop shop for booking flights, bus, and train tickets," Amazon said.

It added that customers will get cashback on their first train ticket booking.





With this new offering, customers will be able to check seat and quota availability across all train classes on the Amazon app, and use Amazon Pay Balance wallet to pay for the tickets.





Customers will be able to check PNR status for tickets booked through its platform. Customers paying with Amazon Pay Balance will also get instant refund in case of cancellations or booking failures, it said.





Speaking on the launch, Vikas Bansal, Director at Amazon Pay, said,

"Last year, we launched flights, and bus ticket booking on Amazon. With the facility to book reserved train tickets on our platform, we are enabling travel across any mode preferred by customers."

The feature is open to Android and iOS app users. Customers can book their tickets by clicking the trains/ travel category under the Amazon Pay tab. They can easily select their route/travel dates and get a list of all available trains.





Customers can use their Amazon Pay balance or Amazon Pay ICICI credit card or any other digital payment methods for an easy checkout experience.





In case customers need to cancel a ticket, they can do so under the ‘Your Orders’ section. They can also seek 24x7 help through an Amazon helpline over phone and chat.





