Amazon infuses over Rs 700 Cr in India payments unit

By Press Trust of India|9th Oct 2020
The fresh infusion comes just ahead of the festive season where the ecommerce giant will compete against Walmart-owned Flipkart and billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries' JioMart.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon has infused over Rs 700 crore into its payments unit in India, Amazon Pay, according to regulatory documents.

The fresh infusion comes just ahead of the festive season where the ecommerce giant will compete head-on against Walmart-owned Flipkart and billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries' JioMart.

Amazon Pay (India) has allotted 700,100,000 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 700.1 crore to the existing shareholder on rights basis, regulatory documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed.


The shares were allotted to Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com.Incs Limited, the documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry showed.


Amazon did not respond to queries.

Amazon Pay competes with the likes of Flipkart's PhonePe, Alibaba-backed Paytm, and Google Pay.
amazon

ALSO READ

Amazon takes on CRED with new credit card bill payment feature

In January this year, Amazon Pay India had received Rs 1,355 crore from these entities.


Amazon has been pumping in millions of dollars across various operations like marketplace, wholesale and payments business as it looks to strengthen its position in the Indian market.

In September, a regulatory filing had shown that Amazon had infused fresh capital of Rs 1,125 crore into its Amazon Seller Services unit, while Rs 2,310 crore had been pumped into the business in June.

In January this year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had announced $1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) incremental investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online.


Previously, the online retail giant had committed $5.5 billion investment in India, one of Amazon's most important markets outside of the US and a key growth driver.


Earlier this month, Amazon had launched a credit card bill payment feature for Indian users. It will support payments for VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, and RuPay credit cards, the ecommerce giant stated in the FAQ section.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

TCS launches 10 cyber threat management centres

Press Trust of India

From earning Rs 6000 a month to building a multi-crore footwear business on Flipkart, an Agra-based online seller’s phenomenal story

Team YS

Amazon launches India’s largest specialised fulfilment centre, aims for 20,000 deliveries a day this festive season

Sindhu Kashyaap

Definitive guide to building a lasting work culture

Pritesh Mittal
Daily Capsule
Satyan Gajwani on steering India's largest consumer internet company Times Internet
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PM Modi invites Canadian businesses to invest in education, agriculture, manufacturing sectors

Press Trust of India

TCS launches 10 cyber threat management centres

Press Trust of India

Snapdeal to kick off festive sale from Oct 16

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Legaltech startup MikeLegal raises seed round from SOSV, Artesian

Sujata Sangwan

GDP likely to contract 9.5 pc in FY21: RBI

Press Trust of India

Government to soon launch one-stop-shop for agri data: Agri Min official

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details