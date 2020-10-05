For an AppNirbhar Bharat, YourStory recommends Bharat AppStore, Indian mobile phone software ecosystem

India has shown the world that it is second to none when it comes to building tech solutions, at scale, which can compete with global rivals and find use cases in different markets. And to honour PM Narendra Modi's historic step in the move towards a more Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem, or what we at YourStory are calling an AppNirbhar Bharat, we present YourStory Research’s AppNirbhar Bharat report.

In the report, we have also provided an 11-point recommendation for enabling a robust Indian app ecosystem, which includes creating a Bharat AppStore, homegrown mobile phone software ecosystem, and an equity-based, regulated crowdfunding infrastructure in India, among others. Download YourStory's AppNirbhar Bharat report here.





The recent decision by Google to enforce 30 percent fee as commission for in-app purchases on its Play Store has sent shockwaves across the country, especially in the startup community, whose lifeline depends on these mobile applications. Indian startup founders and app developers are calling for an alternative to Google Play — India’s own Bharat AppStore, which is one of YourStory's 11 recommendations for enabling an AppNirbhar Bharat.

Google also updated its Ad Manager Policy, which states that starting from Oct 30, 2020, it will not allow web pages, sites, or apps that are not in its ‘supported’ or approved languages to monetise using AdSense, AdMob, or Ad Manager.





If strictly implemented, these could hinder the growth of regional Indian language internet users and impact many Indian startups and enterprises, who are innovating to popularise Indian languages and build solutions that cater to regional Indian language consumers.

Last but not least, in a conversation with Yourstory Founder & CEO Shradha Sharma, acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee, who hails from Belwa village in West Champaran, Bihar, speaks about how proud he is of the Bhojpuri culture and language.





He goes on to detail why he thinks Bhojpuri is ‘cool’ and how when he speaks in Hindi or English, his brain translates it from his mother tongue.

Every year, India’s largest tech and startup summit TechSparks features Tech30 — India’s top 30 early-stage tech startups.





Bejul Somaia of Lightspeed Venture Partners is known for his bold bets, investing early, devoting time to coaching entrepreneurs.





Jobseekers can add 15-second skill videos to their resumes

LokalPe is helping blue-collar workers, who lost their gigs and returned to their villages after the coronavirus lockdown.





ISRO has invited private players and startups to develop R&D solutions to help make India’s Gaganyaan programme a success.





With 600-odd titles, 3,000 hours of programming, and a reach of 13 million, Hoichoi is eyeing leadership position in the segment.





As ordering in becomes the new normal, home chefs in metros and small cities are taking this opportunity to grow their businesses.





Women received training and awareness about COVID-19 through WhatsApp groups

Women SHGs across India, amidst COVID-19, have been providing masks, sanitisers, cooked meals, and more, to help the distressed.





Four months on, here’s how three key schemes for MSMEs under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package impacted the sector.

Quote of the day:

"Just because something worked in China or the US, does not necessarily make it the right solution for India. We want to work with founders who are deeply connected to the markets they operate in."

- Bejul Somaia, Managing Director, Lightspeed Venture Partners