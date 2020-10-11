CRED's Kunal Shah talks about the dark side of entrepreneurship only at TechSparks 2020, book your ticket now
Untold side of entrepreneurship with Kunal Shah
At TechSparks 2020, CRED CEO Kunal Shah is all set to pull the curtain back on the dark, untold side of entrepreneurship.
Catch Byju Raveendran at TechSparks 2020
BYJU'S Founder Byju Raveendran will talk about the whys, hows, and whats of his entrepreneurial journey only at TechSparks 2020.
Ashish Hemrajani on how entertainment is changing
Tune in to TechSparks 2020 as BookMyShow Founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani gives his take on the transformation in entertainment.
Solving communication for startups and SMEs
Started out as an SMS gateway provider, Hyderabad-based UCaaS company Telebu has evolved by personalising communication.
Helping companies invest in social capital
Delhi-based startup Orglens helps organisations understand their collective social capital and leverage it for business advantage.
Impact of working from home on women
On World Mental Health Day, HerStory looks at how work from home during COVID-19 can affect women and their mental health.
Ensuring employee mental wellbeing
Corporates tell how they enable employees to cope with mental health issues and maintain a healthy work-life balance.
Building an organic food company
Agronic Foods works with 40,000 farmers to enable organised and organic farming, and produce a range of sustainable foods.
