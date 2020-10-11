CRED's Kunal Shah talks about the dark side of entrepreneurship only at TechSparks 2020, book your ticket now

By Team YS|11th Oct 2020
At TechSparks 2020, CRED CEO Kunal Shah is all set to pull the curtain back on the dark, untold side of entrepreneurship.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Untold side of entrepreneurship with Kunal Shah

Kunal Shah Techsparks

At TechSparks 2020, CRED CEO Kunal Shah is all set to pull the curtain back on the dark, untold side of entrepreneurship.


Catch Byju Raveendran at TechSparks 2020

Byju Raveendran Techsparks

Image credits: YS Design

BYJU'S Founder Byju Raveendran will talk about the whys, hows, and whats of his entrepreneurial journey only at TechSparks 2020.


Ashish Hemrajani on how entertainment is changing

Ashish Hemrajani

Image credit: YS Design

Tune in to TechSparks 2020 as BookMyShow Founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani gives his take on the transformation in entertainment.


Solving communication for startups and SMEs

Telebu

Founder of Telebu, Satya Kalyan Yerramsetti

Started out as an SMS gateway provider, Hyderabad-based UCaaS company Telebu has evolved by personalising communication.


Helping companies invest in social capital

Orglens

Santhosh Babu

Delhi-based startup Orglens helps organisations understand their collective social capital and leverage it for business advantage.


Impact of working from home on women

mental health and work from home

On World Mental Health Day, HerStory looks at how work from home during COVID-19 can affect women and their mental health.


Ensuring employee mental wellbeing

World mental Health day

Corporates tell how they enable employees to cope with mental health issues and maintain a healthy work-life balance.


Building an organic food company

siddhart sancheti

Agronic Foods founder Siddharth Sancheti

Agronic Foods works with 40,000 farmers to enable organised and organic farming, and produce a range of sustainable foods.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Digital healthcare to witness exponential growth in next 5 years: Practo CEO

Press Trust of India

Using evocative stories to fuel growth in the D2C space

Ankur Pujari

Amazon launches India’s largest specialised fulfilment centre, aims for 20,000 deliveries a day this festive season

Sindhu Kashyaap

5 ecommerce platforms that are helping SMEs expand their business ahead of the festive season

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
CRED's Kunal Shah talks about the dark side of entrepreneurship only at TechSparks 2020, book your ticket now
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Nazara eyes Rs 470 Cr revenue in FY21, sees strong growth in esports, early learning business

Press Trust of India

Digital healthcare to witness exponential growth in next 5 years: Practo CEO

Press Trust of India

From offline to online: how Vadodara’s Gallery Ark empowers artists and inspires audiences in the pandemic era

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: From the beauty of IPL folk art to the hearty flavours of Burmese Khow Suey

Asha Chowdary

5 ecommerce platforms that are helping SMEs expand their business ahead of the festive season

Trisha Medhi

[Podcast] Abhiraj Singh on the first 500 days of Urban Company

Anand Daniel

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details