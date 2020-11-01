Chef Vikas Khanna and Actor Sonu Sood deliver very special messages at TechSparks 2020
Chef Vikas Khanna on breaking barriers
Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna speaks about breaking formats, keeping the faith, and representing India globally.
Sonu Sood on his destiny and helping people
Actor Sonu Sood tells entrepreneurs it's 'important to persevere and not lose sight of your dreams.'
Key trends in edtech sector amid COVID-19
Edtech entrepreneurs discussed the developments in the sector that has made learning engaging and informative.
Bharat's own domain destination
NIXI CEO Anil Kumar Jain spoke about India emerging with its own Internet ecosystem, enabling 5G in rural areas, and more.
Pursuing a creative gig as a content creator
Glitch's Varun Duggirala talked about how being a creator can influence your professional career and vice-versa.
Soulflower's journey in the last two decades
Mumbai-based Soulflower offers cruelty-free natural personal care products, priced between Rs 300 and Rs 2000.
Revolutionising the traditional radio
Kuku FM is backed by Vertex Ventures, 3one4 Capital, among others. It has over 5,000 creators on board.
Be a part of PayPal's journey in India
If the digital payments field interests you, get on board with these openings at fintech giant PayPal.
