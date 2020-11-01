Chef Vikas Khanna and Actor Sonu Sood deliver very special messages at TechSparks 2020

By Team YS|1st Nov 2020
Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna speaks about breaking formats, keeping the faith, and representing India globally.
Chef Vikas Khanna on breaking barriers

Vikas Khanna, TechSparks 2020

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna speaks about breaking formats, keeping the faith, and representing India globally.


Sonu Sood on his destiny and helping people

Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood tells entrepreneurs it's 'important to persevere and not lose sight of your dreams.'


Key trends in edtech sector amid COVID-19

Edtech

Edtech entrepreneurs discussed the developments in the sector that has made learning engaging and informative.


Bharat's own domain destination

Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI)

Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI)

NIXI CEO Anil Kumar Jain spoke about India emerging with its own Internet ecosystem, enabling 5G in rural areas, and more.


Pursuing a creative gig as a content creator

Varun Duggirala

Varun Duggirala

Glitch's Varun Duggirala talked about how being a creator can influence your professional career and vice-versa.


Soulflower's journey in the last two decades  

Suolflower

Natasha Tuli, co-founder of Soulflower

Mumbai-based Soulflower offers cruelty-free natural personal care products, priced between Rs 300 and Rs 2000.


Revolutionising the traditional radio 

Kuku FM

Vinod Kumar Meena, Lal Chand Bisu and Vikas Goyal, Founders of Kuku FM (L-R)

Kuku FM is backed by Vertex Ventures, 3one4 Capital, among others. It has over 5,000 creators on board.


Be a part of PayPal's journey in India 

PayPal

If the digital payments field interests you, get on board with these openings at fintech giant PayPal.


