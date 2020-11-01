Chef Vikas Khanna and Actor Sonu Sood deliver very special messages at TechSparks 2020

Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna speaks about breaking formats, keeping the faith, and representing India globally.





Actor Sonu Sood tells entrepreneurs it's 'important to persevere and not lose sight of your dreams.'





Edtech entrepreneurs discussed the developments in the sector that has made learning engaging and informative.





Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI)

NIXI CEO Anil Kumar Jain spoke about India emerging with its own Internet ecosystem, enabling 5G in rural areas, and more.





Varun Duggirala

Glitch's Varun Duggirala talked about how being a creator can influence your professional career and vice-versa.





Natasha Tuli, co-founder of Soulflower

Mumbai-based Soulflower offers cruelty-free natural personal care products, priced between Rs 300 and Rs 2000.





Vinod Kumar Meena, Lal Chand Bisu and Vikas Goyal, Founders of Kuku FM (L-R)

Kuku FM is backed by Vertex Ventures, 3one4 Capital, among others. It has over 5,000 creators on board.





If the digital payments field interests you, get on board with these openings at fintech giant PayPal.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!