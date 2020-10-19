‘COVID-19 has accelerated the need for upskilling’ – 25 quotes from India’s coronavirus struggle

By Madanmohan Rao|19th Oct 2020
In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of October 12-18 that frame India’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic.
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


It has become even more pressing to take preventive measures, especially for employers and employees, as we ease into the un-lockdown phase for the economic rebound across the country. - Divanshi Gupta, The Marcom Avenue

Going forward, home diagnostics will reshape the way in which we view medical tests. This change will be permanent. - Aayush Rai, Inito

We have to make sure that we aggressively test and aggressively contain. - Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon


During the pandemic, we have seen a marked increase in consumer preferences towards healthier beverages like green tea. - Ashok Mittal, TeaMonk


People who would visit the hospital for psychiatric help are now hesitant because of the fear of infection. However, this has led to the rise in helplines and the rise of telemedicine. - Dr. Sameer Malhotra, Max Hospitals


Health help through technology provided a solution to control the infection of COVID-19 along with the traditional treatment. - Sanjeev Jain, TNS


More people will access doctors, especially specialist doctors, through their smartphones and get their care delivered. This is an inevitable change that’s definitely accelerated by COVID-19. - Prasad Kompalli, Mfine


Workout from home has become a new normal in fitness around the world. - Dinesh Godara, TREAD

Anyone who has not let the fear of the pandemic stop him or her from performing an essential function or doing a good turn is an example of resilience. - Meghaa Gupta, ‘Unearthed’

COVID-19 has given the time, opportunity to reflect on where we stand on our domain, skills with our current and future employers. - Kamal Karanth

Risk literacy is the ability to perceive threats faced by businesses, and take appropriate decisions stemming from knowledge of the various implications of these risks. - Hersh Shah, IRM


Customers are now relying on food delivery even more than usual when a city goes under a lockdown. - Deepinder Goyal, Zomato


Coronavirus pandemic led to many unavoidable business issues for retailers such as losing customers, low productivity, and much more. - Kalidoss Rajagopalan, Jnana Inventive


COVID enabled massive growth in new shoppers as consumers now more than ever prefer to shop in a manner that is convenient, safe, and hygienic, and the ecommerce space meets these requirements. – RedSeer report


COVID-19 has brought to the forefront issues related to health, fitness, and the environment, catalysing the demand for bicycles across the world. - Sachin Chopra, Alpha Vector


COVID-19 has accelerated the need for upskilling, and has shown clearly that the future of learning will be profoundly personalised and supported by technology. - Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft India


The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a need for upskilling, education, and industry-readiness for MSMEs’ workforce. - S Purnachandra Rao, IACC


Today people are wary and fearful. Up until there is a vaccine, not many will want to venture out that often. However, people seem to have taken to online classes. - Jitendra Chouksey, Fittr


Some forms of work are easily done at home but when productivity is in relation to creativity, innovation, and transformation, they are difficult to measure and accomplish virtually. - Praveen Rawal, Steelcase


Digitally-led segments have recovered much faster than anyone expected, and in many spaces, demand is well ahead of pre-COVID levels. - Rajan Anandan, TiE Delhi-NCR


Even before the pandemic, experts were saying that store business is history and can only co-exist with e-stores, because consumers are moving online. - Arup Chakraborty, Mirrorsize

Products that make life easier and more convenient are likely to stick even once the pandemic passes. – Vishwanath V, 8i Ventures

While the COVID-19 crisis re-emphasised the importance of automation and robotics in supply chain resilience, several companies have already been placing strategic bets in this space over the past five years. - Nikhil Ramaswamy, CynLr

It is now important for businesses to start thinking more strategically about technology and digital capabilities. - KPMG report

As the world steps into a new normal, adaptability is going to be a key aspect to usher in growth. - Manikandan Thangarathnam, Uber

Even under these trying circumstances, a handful of women entrepreneurs in India showed the way forward by taking up social entrepreneurship. - Sheenam Ohrie, Dell Technologies


Impact entrepreneurship will play a critical role as we enter the new normal in curbing inequalities between the “haves” and “have-nots”. - Kunal Sood, X Fellows


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

