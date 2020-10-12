Zomato delivered 9.2 Cr orders since March, claims zero reported cases of COVID-19 transmission

Foodtech unicorn Zomato has delivered a total of 9.2 crore orders since March 23, 2020, and claims to have zero reported cases of COVID-19 transmission through food delivery, or through the food delivery agents, Zomato's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced in tweet.

Happy to share that India food delivery volumes have reached pre-COVID peaks. A number of cities are now at over 120% of pre-COVID peaks.



In his tweet, Zomato's chief said that India food delivery volumes have reached pre-COVID-19 peaks. A number of cities are now at over 120 percent of pre-COVID-19 peaks. Citing WHO, he reiterated that people should not fear food, food packaging, or processing or delivery of food. He said people should feel comfortable and safe.

"Food delivery is one of the safest recreational options available to our customers during the pandemic. Going forward, we anticipate the food delivery sector to continue to grow at 15 to 25 percent m-o-m for the foreseeable future," he added.

Deepinder also acknowledged Zomato's delivery partners, who he said, demonstrated great agility in implementing world-class safety practices to ensure that our customers stay safe. And even added that he is glad that young internet companies are creating so many jobs in the country, and are leading India’s economic recovery from the front amidst the testing times.





Last month, Zomato announced that its food delivery business had recovered to 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and that its food delivery segment recovered to (and even grown beyond) pre-COVID-19 levels in a number of large pockets of the country, led by some of the most affluent residential areas in the country.

Sharing some of the trends, the Zomato chief at that in most cities, the affluent parts of the city are driving this recovery. With more premium restaurants now opening up to online delivery, a larger number of affluent consumers are embracing online ordering. Overall spends on such premium restaurants have grown by over 25 percent compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.





"Customers are now relying on food delivery even more than usual when a city goes under a lockdown. Some cities such as Kolkata are seeing more customers ordering online when the city is (more or less) shut, but restaurants are open," shared Deepinder in the blog.