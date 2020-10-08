[Funding alert] Edtech startup Pesto Tech raises funds from Silicon Valley angels

Delhi-based edtech startup Pesto Tech has raised undisclosed funds from a group of angel investors. These include Ryan Hoover, Founder of Product Hunt; angel investor Anand Chandrasekaran; Ankur Nagpal, Founder and CEO of Teachable; Sahil Lavingia, Founder and CEO of Gumroad; Hiten Shah, Co-founder and CEO of FYI, usefyi.com; Andreas Klinger, Investor at Remote First Capital; Maran Nelson, Founder of Interact; Derek Anderson at Co-founder of Bevy, Startup Grind; and Cindy Bi, Capital Partner at CapitalX.





According to a statement issued by the startup, Pesto Tech will use the funds to expand globally and strengthen its presence in Silicon Valley.

Ryan said, "The future of knowledge work is remote and Pesto is accelerating this transition, connecting strong developers in India with the world’s best startups."

Pesto Tech Co-founder Ayush Jaiswal

Pesto was founded by Ayush Jaiswal and Andrew Linfoot in 2017. The startup runs a 12-week long bootcamp, training software engineers in soft skills. Pesto connects its students to mentors based out of the US.





In an earlier conversation with YourStory, Ayush had mentioned that these mentors are usually former employees of tech biggies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Uber.

On the fundraise, Co-founder and CEO Ayush says, "We are excited to welcome some amazing people to the Pesto fam. Their advice will be valuable for us as we get into our next phase of growth."

Pesto is on a mission to provide equal opportunities to tech talent, irrespective of their geographies. It aims to provide Indian software talent borderless global opportunities by unblocking the potential of remote work.

Team at Pesto

"As the world goes remote, our goal is to make sure we make it extremely easy for companies to think about talent acquisition globally from day zero. This will help build a level playing ground for talent to compete for such opportunities, irrespective of where they’re born," Ayush added.





Recently, Pesto ropped in Swiggy Co-founder and former CTO Rahul Jamini into its team. Rahul joined as a Co-founder and COO. Earlier, Pesto has raised seed funding from Matrix Partners, Swiggy founders and Ritesh Malik of Innov8.

Maren said, "A large part of the next million tech jobs will be remote and 23.5 percent of the world's developers are in India. Pesto can take these opportunities and offer them to underserved markets. The timing to do this couldn't get better.”