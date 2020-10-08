[Funding alert] Packaging solution startup Bambrew raises pre-seed round led by Upsparks

By Sujata Sangwan|8th Oct 2020
Bengaluru-based packaging solution startup Bambrew will invest the new funds to build a strong team, fulfil current orders, and increase its supply capabilities in India and overseas markets.
Bambrew, a greentech sustainable and eco friendly packaging solution startup, has raised a pre-seed round of funding led by Upsparks. The round also saw participation from investors including LetsVenture, Amity Capital Ventures, Amity Technology Incubator and industry veterans like Kunal Prasad (COO, Cropin), Prashant Gagneja (Business Head- Tropicana, Pepsico India) among others.


Launched in July 2018 by Vaibhav Anant, the Bengaluru-based company strives to eradicate single use plastics from the packaging industry by providing an alternative that is eco-friendly, biodegradable, recyclable, and are sourced from sustainable resources.


Vaibhav Anant, CEO, said,

“At Bambrew, we have created a unique product that is one of its kind globally. With a $411 billion global market, we are set to disrupt the space by providing a green and eco-friendly packaging solution."
We wish to be recognised as a global brand. We are all set to disrupt the space with our green offerings to all sectors of businesses from FMCG to food and now ecommerce as well. Our offerings have garnered interest globally from brands like Sysco and Gordon Food Services in the US to British Canadian importers in Canada,” Vaibhav said.


According to Vaibhav, all the major QSRs and large ecommerce companies are currently sampling and evaluating Bambrew's products to offer a healthy and sustainable packaging solution.


Bambrew claims to have been working with some very well-established brands in India and abroad to cut out plastic and lower the carbon footprint from their supply chain. The company added that all its products are eaten up by microorganisms present in the soil and turn into manure within 180 days under natural conditions and within 15 days under composting facilities.

“This helps our customers to reduce their carbon footprint and eradicate plastic waste from the environment. With the current round of funds we will invest in building a strong team, fulfilling current orders, and increasing our footprint and supply capabilities in India and overseas markets,” Vaibhav said.

Mohamad Faraz, of Upsparks, said, “Bambrew’s innovation could be game-changer, especially at a time when most global companies have pledged to cut plastic pollution over the next few years.”

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

