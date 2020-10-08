[Funding alert] SaaS startup Omnify raises Pre-Series A round from angel investors across India, the US

Omnify, a San Fransisco-based service, ecommerce, and management startup, on Thursday announced the close of its Pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by AngelList Syndicate and Sequoia Scout, with participation from marquee angel investors, including Ramakant Sharma (Co-founder, LivSpace); Anand Chandrasekharan (Executive Vice President, Product Management and Design, Five9, Ex-Facebook); Dhruv Vohra (Director, Facebook); Ashish Tulsian (Co-founder and CEO, POSist); Adi Chugh (Founder and President - Maverick CP); and others.





Existing investors Rajan Anandan (Managing Director, Sequoia Capital); LD Sharma (Managing Director and CEO, Optimise Media Group India); Arjun Batra (Director, Rabyte Electronics Pvt Ltd), and a few others also took part in the funding round.





The SaaS startup plans on using the investment to grow its team, as well as invest in its product, technology, and growth.

Co-founder and CEO Manik Mehta said, “The investment brings us a step closer to our goal of empowering service business owners around the world with a single platform, much like how Shopify did for ecommerce.”

Omnify Founders (L-R): Manik Mehta and Kabandi Saikia

ALSO READ Silicon Valley-based AngelList launches angel fund in India

Upon witnessing a lack of software that combines reservations, business operations, and payments on a single platform, Manik Mehta and Kabandi Saikia co-founded Omnify in 2016. Built with a product-first approach, the startup went through multiple pivots to deliver a solution that could work across categories, including recreational facilities, clubs, sports institutions, hospitality, wellness, as well as individual coaches.





Omnify's solution integrates with existing websites to power up online reservations, contactless liability forms, capacity management, and membership access management, among other features. It is used by over 5,000 businesses across 50 countries.

“Early this year, when most businesses struggled to stay afloat, we saw the opportunity to enable businesses to manage their capacities and build a hybrid online-offline model to survive the pandemic. We grew over 5x with the surge in demand and helped hundreds of businesses stay afloat and transition to adapt to the new normal,” said Co-founder and COO Kabandi Saikia.

As the lockdown measures eased with capacity management protocols, Omnify claims to witness an unprecedented demand for its platform from HOAs, country clubs, recreation centres, condo complexes, and city community centres across the globe. The startup said it enabled thousands of these facilities to open and operate safely during the pandemic.





Omnify has also brought onboard Nikhil Moorjani (Ex-VP of Consumer Business, HealthifyMe) as its Chief Growth Officer. It plans to invest in its product and technology stack to go deeper within categories, including hospitality, real estate, sports, and wellness, and expand its global footprint beyond North America.