Google has launched its smartphones for 202 — Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. With these phones, the tech giant is focusing more on experience rather than specifications.





Both devices pack the Snapdragon 765G chip instead of the latest Snapdragon 865, which puts them in the category of the likes of OnePlus Nord in terms of price. However, Google promises upgraded software experiences and both the phones are 5G-ready.





It is still unclear when will India get these phones, and Google has reserved only the Pixel 4a to be launched in India in mid-October. But the company is yet to unveil the price of the device.

No, but the Pixel 4a will release in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. To learn more about the Pixel 4a check out the official blog post here: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020

In its latest devices, Google has put greater emphasis on the camera. Both phones come with dual-camera setup, with a main camera of 12.2-megapixel sensor with 1.4um pixels, and the second camera of 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, which will allow users to capture the whole scene.





Google has also embedded its Super Res Zoom in both the Pixels so if you zooming in or out, you will still get sharp details. For video makers, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 come with Cinematic Pan, and users can record 4K videos at 60 fps and there’s OIS onboard for stability.

Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 claim to have batteries that can last up to 48 hours at 3,885 mAh and 4,080 mAh, respectively. Additionally, Pixel 5 comes with wireless charging with an 18W fast-charging system via a USB-C port.

Pixel 5 can also be used for reverse charging, which means you can charge other devices through it. However, Pixel 4a (5G) does not support wireless charging.

Other specs and Prices

Both devices come with Google's TitanTM M security chip to help keep your on-device data safe and secure, and both phones will get three years of software and security updates.

Google also announced that Pixel 5 is designed with the environment in mind and that the company has used 100 percent recycled aluminium in the back housing enclosure to reduce its carbon footprint.

The Pixel 4a (5G), on the other hand, has a plastic back and a 3.55 audio jack, which Pixel 5 lacks. In terms of price, Google is asking $500 (approx Rs 36,000) for Pixel 4a (5G), and $699 (approx Rs 51,000) for Google Pixel 5.