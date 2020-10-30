Hiring activities in retail, ecommerce bouncing back: Naukri

By Press Trust of India|30th Oct 2020
Top roles that recruiters are hiring for include retail store manager, sales or business development manager, merchandiser, software developer, tech architect, designer, and accountant.
The retail segment, which has been badly hit due to the lockdown restrictions, is bouncing back gradually with an uptick in hiring of 15 percent in September when compared with the previous month, according to a report.

However, the hiring activities are still down by 50 percent compared to the corresponding month a year ago, according to a report by Naukri.com.

The sector is showing a slow but steady sequential recovery but the sector is likely to bounce back further during the festive season in the country, it added.


"As more public spaces have opened up keeping social distancing in mind, we see movement pick up in retail spaces. Hiring is also picking up accordingly," the report added.


The Naukri retail hiring report is based on hiring activities in the sector on the job site's platform.


Top roles that recruiters are hiring for include retail store manager, sales or business development manager, merchandiser, software developer, tech architect, designer, and accountant.


Roles such as logistic manager, interior designer, warehouse assistant, and tech lead have seen 100 percent, 66 percent, 44 percent, and 42 percent growth in demand year-on-year.

Keywords like logistics and retail sales executive are up by 247 percent and 500 percent in recruiter searches for the sector, it added.
naukri.com

Meanwhile, the report further stated that there has been an upward trend in hiring activities in the Internet sector with a sequential recovery since July onwards.


This is backed by various phases of unlocking along with the huge demand from consumers for daily essentials through online channels.

Major hiring to prepare for the festive season is indicative in August but has become flat through September, it added.

Even though the internet or ecommerce industry started seeing a decline in hiring since the start of the year when compared with the pre-COVID-19 period, we see a high recovery; the sector is down by only 7 percent in September compared to February.


Even digital marketing and pay per click specialist roles have seen an annual growth of over 40 percent, it added.

Edited by Megha Reddy

