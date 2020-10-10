[Jobs Roundup] Join home services startup Urban company with these openings

Service professionals were among the biggest group of people affected by the coronavirus pandemic due to job cuts and uncertainty. Out of the many startups that stepped in to help them was Gurugram-based home services startup, Urban Company.

Urban Company, which provides a platform for skilled and experienced professionals to connect with users looking for specific services, introduced various programmes and campaigns for their medical, mental, and financial assistance during the pandemic.

Founded in November 2014 by Abhiraj Bhal, Varun Khaitan and Raghav Chandra, Urban Company is currently present in about 18 cities in India including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, and Visakhapatnam. It also has presence in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, and Singapore.





The startup claims to have built a network of 50,000+ trained service professionals and served over two million customers across these places. It's vision is to empower one million+ service professionals worldwide.





Senior Product Manager - Partner Ecosystem

Experience needed: 3-7 years





As a senior product manager in the Urban Company, the candidate will play a critical role in every aspect of the product development process - from figuring out the next big innovation that will improve the lives of its partners, to working closely with engineers and designers to implement such features.





The individual will be focusing on high-investment, high-impact projects that intersect with the most critical functions in the organisation such as business development and finance. They will be working on problem statements across areas for e.g. increasing provider earnings, improving provider satisfaction, solving partner financing needs, cost reduction for UC, and improving payment experience. The team will be responsible for improving partner experience in India and international markets.





Associate Manager - HR Operations

Experience needed: 2-5 years





This role will have the responsibility of developing, implementing, and managing the complete onboarding and offboarding process for all employees at UC as well as managing the end-to-end of the employee life cycle. The candidate will also be responsible for managing the interns - from onboarding, communication, and collecting feedback.





Apart from this, they will be responsible for managing the HR portal, employee documentation, leave system, and background verification. They are also required to be completely responsive to the queries, concerns, and roadblocks that they face in their day-to-day operations and help unblock them.





Head of Legal

Experience needed: 10-12 years





The candidate should be someone who can head its legal team and report to its CFO. The individual will continue to build the legal function by improving existing processes and also instituting new legal and compliance processes. They need to enable business growth by providing effective, practical, and commercially feasible legal advice; as well as define the overall legal roadmap and manage prioritisation of legal requirements across the organisation.





The candidate's responsibilities also include to advice on all public policy/governmental relations priorities as well as engage with regulators/government bodies to drive public policy objectives for the organisation.





Digital Marketing Manager

Experience needed: 4+ years





As a digital marketing manager, the candidate is required to drive new user acquisition and customer lifecycle management (CLM) for each line of business through product and digital marketing channels (SMS, notifications, Facebook, Instagram and Google). They need to monitor and optimise ROI driven performance and CLM campaigns to meet demand, revenue and budget goals.





The candidate will need to work with product and data engineering teams to design systems and processes for efficiencies and partner with product, business and analytics teams to connect the right message to the right customer at the right time.





Talent Acquisition Lead (Non-tech)

Experience needed: 8-10 years





The primary responsibility of the candidate is to cover all hiring and related activities for marketing, business (beauty, homes and product business), customer and partner experience, finance, HR and admin.





Each of these verticals will be led by an individual who will be responsible for building a talent acquisition strategy with leaders of each of the function of the non-tech businesses to ensure that the talent intake is of constant bar raisers and business needs are always met. They need to also drive adoption of the system and ensure complete centralisation of data. They will have to constantly work on driving candidate experience and hiring experience and work towards taking up the NPS (net promoter score).





