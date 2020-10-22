[Jobs roundup] Have a taste in design? Check out these openings for user experience designer roles

Over the years, company websites and applications have become progressively more complex owing to the advancement in technologies and methodologies. The platforms have evolved into a rich and interactive experience today.





The real task here is to understand the user's perception and offer a user experience that can match them.

Questions like “Does this website give me value? Is it easy to use? Is it comfortable to use?” help companies to run through the minds of visitors as they interact with their products. This then forms the basis of their decision-making in terms of the platform's design and experience.





A user experience designer or teams' role is to create products that provide meaningful and relevant experiences to users. This involves ideating and designing the entire process of acquiring and integrating the product, including aspects of branding, efficiency, utility usability, and function.





If you are someone who can likes to work with designs for the companies, then here are some openings for user experience designers for you.

Nykaa

Experience needed: 3+ years

Nykaa is looking for a UX Designer to help build digital experiences for Nykaa Fashion. This role requires the candidate to collaborate with product managers, developers, product designers, and creative teams to make sure they grasp the business needs to not only to attract the audiences but also continuously enable customer delight in the product. They will be a part of the core UX team responsible for the front end of the product funnel — starting from user onboarding, site navigation, search engine, and product listing. They are expected to continuously monitor and execute design systems for scaling the product and continuously improve user delight using interaction design.





Ola

Experience needed: 2-6 years

The primary responsibility for this role is creating an optimal design flow, taking inputs from product team’s specifications, and guidance metrics. The individual needs to be cognizant of the impact of his/her design on the product in terms of consistency and coherence of flow, layout and copy. The candidate will be responsible for ensuring design quality and coherence while prioritising impact through design. They are expected to collaborate with product and visual designers to understand new requirements for the design system — which is used across all products in consumer and supply side of all businesses.





MakeMyTrip

Experience needed: not specified

As a user experience designer at MakeMyTrip, the candidate will have to collaborate with other designers and product managers in the company, and design in a fast-paced environment. They need to understand the user experience strategy for a product and drive the overall design solutions based on usability, consistency, business goals, time to market, and customer experience. The candidate is expected to create wireframes, storyboards, user flows and process flows to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas.





PharmEasy

Experience needed: 4+ years

The company is seeking a candidate who will be able to evaluate and hire designers and researchers who can help in the growth of PharmEasy. They are expected to help establish the design language for visual design and brand guidelines. The candidate will partner closely with product, business and engineering leads to set the vision and agenda for the overall product and will be responsible for the overall health of the products they design and bring in predictability for the deliverables of their team.





Adobe

Experience needed: 5+ years

The candidate is expected to translate complex design problems, user pain points, and research findings into practical and impactful design solutions. They need to proactively engage with multiple project stakeholders, including product managers, engineers, and other designers, in drafting and brainstorming initial concepts. The candidate then need to quickly visualise and prototype ideas to communicate concepts, conveying design ideas via sketches, wireframes, hi-fidelity mockups, prototypes, and/or animations. They are also responsible for conducting primary and/or secondary research, as well as quick rounds of usability tests.





