Decode the future of mobility with Bhavish Aggarwal at TechSparks 2020
Bhavish Aggarwal to decode future of mobility
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will talk about making India an EV hub at the all-virtual TechSparks 2020 summit on Oct 26-30, 2020.
Demystifying product building for startups
At TechSparks 2020, Prime Ventures' Amit Somani will talk about building format-defying products that become ecosystem leaders.
What will the future of work look like?
Catch Apple's Aaksha Meghawat as she takes a deep dive into the changes in the workforce diversity at TechSparks 2020.
Breaking down boAt's success story
boAt is present in 5,000 retail stores supported by 20 distributors, and the startup clocked a revenue of Rs 500 crore in FY20.
Festive season sales amidst COVID-19
For just the festive days sale, RedSeer has projected a GMV of $4 billion, with COVID-19 acting as a catalyst for ecommerce.
The startup reviving Meghalaya's rare silk
Daniel Syiem’s Ethnic Fashion World is popularising Meghalaya’s Ryndia silk across the world with Indo-western designs.
Imparting quality education to kids for free
Arushi Aggarwal, a Class XI student from New Jersey, conducts online classes every weekend for young minds in Bihar.
Chowman's business success amid COVID-19
Popular Chinese restaurant chain Chowman started two new outlets and its first cloud kitchen in Bengaluru during the pandemic.
