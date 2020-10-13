Decode the future of mobility with Bhavish Aggarwal at TechSparks 2020

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will talk about making India an EV hub at the all-virtual TechSparks 2020 summit on Oct 26-30, 2020.





At TechSparks 2020, Prime Ventures' Amit Somani will talk about building format-defying products that become ecosystem leaders.





Aaksha Meghawat, Apple

Catch Apple's Aaksha Meghawat as she takes a deep dive into the changes in the workforce diversity at TechSparks 2020.





Aman Gupta, BoAt cofounder

boAt is present in 5,000 retail stores supported by 20 distributors, and the startup clocked a revenue of Rs 500 crore in FY20.





Picture credit: Freepik

For just the festive days sale, RedSeer has projected a GMV of $4 billion, with COVID-19 acting as a catalyst for ecommerce.





Janessaline Pyngrope (front row; second from right) with weavers of Ryndia fabric in Meghalaya

Daniel Syiem’s Ethnic Fashion World is popularising Meghalaya’s Ryndia silk across the world with Indo-western designs.





16-year-old Arushi Aggarwal.

Arushi Aggarwal, a Class XI student from New Jersey, conducts online classes every weekend for young minds in Bihar.





Debaditya Chaudhury, Founder and Managing Director of Chowman

Popular Chinese restaurant chain Chowman started two new outlets and its first cloud kitchen in Bengaluru during the pandemic.





