Learn all about winning investors amidst a crisis and other funding strategies with Ritu Verma at TechSparks 2020

By Roshni Balaji|20th Oct 2020
At TechSparks 2020, Ritu Verma of Ankur Capital will throw light on presenting consumer traction to investors, raising through cash to meet targets and infusing confidence amongst VCs during times of uncertainty.
Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, one of the major concerns founders and budding entrepreneurs have is whether investors will continue to bet on the ecosystem like before. After all, funding trends do seem to be undergoing a major change. 


Ritu Verma of Ankur Capital is behind some of the biggest startup success stories in the country. She not only possesses an innate knowledge about investment strategies, but also has the innate ability to identify potentially successful startups. 

Ritu Verma

Image credit: YS Design.

As the Co-founder and Managing Partner of Ankur Capital, Ritu has supported a slew of entrepreneurs in their journeys, especially the ones working in the agritech and healthcare sectors. As a board member, she has also mentored several startups of the VC fund’s portfolio like BigHaat, Cropin, Agricx, Niramai, and HealthSutra. 


Ritu’s passion for innovation and her keen eye for ingenuity makes her the go-to-person when it comes to adding value to businesses and leading the change. 


Before Ankur Capital, Ritu was heading Truven, an advisory firm for venture funds seeking to invest in India and Southeast Asia. In addition to this, she is known to have held various positions at renowned multinational companies including Philips and Unilever across the globe.

Ritu Verma

Image credit: YS Design.

At TechSparks 2020, she will join three other key investors and provide insights on many burning topics - reassessing business models as well as KPIs, evaluating investment options, choosing the right investment strategies, and mitigating risks before taking the leap. 


Further, she will dive deep into setting appropriate valuations, presenting consumer traction to investors, raising through cash to meet targets, and infusing confidence during times of uncertainty. 


Catch Ritu Verma in a panel with Rama Bethmangalkar, Director of Qualcomm Ventures, India; Karan Mohla, Executive Director of Chirate Ventures; Gaurav Arora, Head of Startup Ecosystem for Asia Pacific and Japan, only at TechSparks 2020, India’s largest startup-tech conference, coming to your homes in an all-virtual experience on 26-30 Oct 2020.


Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

