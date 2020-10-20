Learn all about winning investors amidst a crisis and other funding strategies with Ritu Verma at TechSparks 2020

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, one of the major concerns founders and budding entrepreneurs have is whether investors will continue to bet on the ecosystem like before. After all, funding trends do seem to be undergoing a major change.





Ritu Verma of Ankur Capital is behind some of the biggest startup success stories in the country. She not only possesses an innate knowledge about investment strategies, but also has the innate ability to identify potentially successful startups.

As the Co-founder and Managing Partner of Ankur Capital, Ritu has supported a slew of entrepreneurs in their journeys, especially the ones working in the agritech and healthcare sectors. As a board member, she has also mentored several startups of the VC fund’s portfolio like BigHaat, Cropin, Agricx, Niramai, and HealthSutra.





Ritu’s passion for innovation and her keen eye for ingenuity makes her the go-to-person when it comes to adding value to businesses and leading the change.





Before Ankur Capital, Ritu was heading Truven, an advisory firm for venture funds seeking to invest in India and Southeast Asia. In addition to this, she is known to have held various positions at renowned multinational companies including Philips and Unilever across the globe.

At TechSparks 2020, she will join three other key investors and provide insights on many burning topics - reassessing business models as well as KPIs, evaluating investment options, choosing the right investment strategies, and mitigating risks before taking the leap.





Further, she will dive deep into setting appropriate valuations, presenting consumer traction to investors, raising through cash to meet targets, and infusing confidence during times of uncertainty.





