Food delivery volumes now at 85 pc of pre-COVID value: Swiggy

Food ordering platform Swiggy on Thursday said its pan-India food delivery had recovered to around 80-85 percent of pre-COVID-19 order value.

"Starting with the unlock phases, slowly and steadily more and more restaurants opened their kitchens to satisfy the needs of crores of consumers who were placing orders online," Swiggy said in a statement.

This was further fuelled by the ongoing cricketing season, which has caused a surge in orders that are gradually touching pre-COVID values, it added.





"Our pan-India food delivery has recovered to around 80-85 percent of pre-COVID order value. In many markets, it is at 95 percent, some even over 100 percent. Overall, Swiggy has delivered over 100 million orders since the beginning of the lockdown," it said.





More than 200 cities have now reached 90 percent of their pre-COVID gross merchandise value (GMV) levels, with more than 70 cities seeing a full recovery to their pre-COVID levels. They have seen double-digit growth over the past month as the unlock progressed and consumers' fears around the transmission of COVID-19 infection through food slowly dissipated, it added.





"Big food delivery markets such as Bengaluru and Chennai are seeing very fast recovery. Due to a lot of the customer migration from these metros into Tier II and III cities, they have reached their 80 percent plus GMV levels," Swiggy said.

Image credit: Daisy

ALSO READ 5 Delhi-NCR based foodtech startups that have raised funding amidst pandemic

With offices resuming operations, "we can expect the working population to migrate back to the metros in the near future and reach full recovery," it added.

Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, and Mysore were performing the best and exceeding their pre-COVID levels due to the influx of working population into these cities, Swiggy said.

In another development, Zomato's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced in a tweet that the foodtech unicorn had delivered a total of 9.2 crore orders since March 23, 2020, and claims to have zero reported cases of COVID-19 transmission through food delivery or food delivery agents.





In his tweet, Zomato's chief said that India's food delivery volumes have reached pre-COVID-19 peaks. A number of cities are now at over 120 percent of pre-COVID-19 peaks. Citing WHO, he reiterated that people should not fear food, food packaging, or processing or delivery of food.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)