[Tech30] How marine robotics startup EyeROV is improving inspection of offshore assets

By Sohini Mitter|30th Oct 2020
Kochi-based startup EyeROV makes it to YourStory’s Tech30 list for bringing in data-led reporting and ease-of-use in marine inspections with its compact remotely operated drone.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Marine robotics is not ecommerce or entertainment. You don’t hear about it every day. But the critical nature of the industry cannot be undermined. 


Experts say that advanced marine technologies can potentially solve large-scale societal and ecological problems of the world. But does India have cutting-edge machinery to scan its vast oceans effectively and safely? 


Kochi-based entrepreneur Johns T Mathai asked the same question while working at GreyOrange as a firmware engineer, only to realise that underwater inspection was “way more challenging” than doing it on land or air. 


He tells YourStory,

“You have to deal with high water currents, poor visibility, and an overall hostile environment because of wild marine creatures. Then there are restrictions… you can dive only in the day and up to a certain depth, not beyond. So, human divers are at a greater risk.” 

Johns believed that a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) could solve these problems for a bunch of industries like shipping, oil and gas, infrastructure and construction, defence and ocean research organisations. 

EyeROV founders

EyeROV founders Johns T Mathai and Kannappa Palaniappan P

ALSO READ

How Aqua Connect helps shrimp farmers from coastal Tamil Nadu cast their net wide in the export markets

EyeROV origins and what it solves

He roped in his college mate Kannappa Palaniappan P to set up a marine robotics startup, EyeROV, in late 2016. It would go on to build India’s first commercial underwater drone for remote inspection of offshore assets


While Johns brought in his prior experience of working in robotics, Kannappa had been a project scientist at National Institute of Ocean Technology (of the Government of India), and also held a degree in ocean engineering from IIT Madras. 


“He would regularly travel to the seas and witness the problems encountered by ships and other offshore structures,” Johns says of his co-founder.

EyeROV Tuna

EyeROV Tuna is a 50X50X50-centimetre cube-shaped drone

Besides the hardware, EyeROV has also developed a data analytics and visualisation platform to share comprehensive reports of underwater surveys conducted by its clients. The intuitive platform is powered by AI and machine learning, and enables quicker and more effective decision making for owners of underwater assets. 


John shares,

“With human divers, there are either inspection delays or lack of expertise. They are able to dive only up to 30-40 metres, whereas an ROV drone can go up to 100 or 200 metres below sea level. We’re also building a new product line that can inspect areas up to 300 metres below sea level.” 

EyeROV finds a mention in YourStory’s Tech30 list for bringing in data-led reporting in marine operations with its compact, easily manoeuvrable, and operationally safe ROV drone that is entirely built in-house.


The device is economical, multi-functional, and fully digital, and can potentially bring about behavioural shifts in the field of underwater inspection.

EyeROV Tuna

EyeROV Tuna has completed 1,000 hours of underwater inspection

ALSO READ

Decoding Sequoia and Omidyar-backed agritech startup Bijak’s hyper growth in a $200B market

Core product and business model

EyeROV’s first industrial grade underwater drone — EyeROV Tuna — saw a commercial launch in August 2018 after over a year of product development. 


The 50X50X50-centimetre cube-shaped ROV has completed more than 1,000 hours of underwater inspection of dams, bridges, ports, ship hulls, oil and gas assets, and other critical underwater structures across 25 projects in five states.

It works up to a depth of 200 metres, and can be controlled remotely using a laptop or a joystick. A full-HD camera is fitted on to the drone that captures a video feed of the underwater environment, and works effectively even in low-light conditions. The videos can be further enhanced by up to 30 percent using advanced imaging technologies.
EyeROV marine robotics

EyeROV is backed by Maker Village Kochi, Kerala Startup Mission, and IIGP

EyeROV Tuna is priced at Rs 18 lakh and has gone on sale on Government e-Marketplace (GeM). The startup looks to sell more than five crore units by 2023.


“We plan to partner with a few inspection companies to provide them a complementary and fully digital underwater solution,” Johns says.

The startup owns the end-to-end design patent for the product, while the manufacturing has been outsourced to vendors. Besides drone sales, EyeROV earns RaaS (Robotics as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a service) fees.

“In RaaS, we do the inspection ourselves and provide the reports to our clients. They are charged only for the inspection service. In PaaS, enterprises pay a monthly subscription fee for the full data analytics solution,” John explains. 

ALSO READ

RAISE 2020: This startup powers Indic language interfaces of Paytm, PolicyBazaar, others

Customers, pilots, and funding

Kochi-based EyeROV’s first customer was the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Ministry of Defence of the government.


Since then, there’s been no looking back for the startup.

EyeROV Kochi

EyeROV plans to sell 5 crore units of its underwater drone by 2023

EyeROV has carried out pilots for Kochi Port (one of India’s largest transshipment ports),  shipping carriers, oil and gas companies, including Bharat Petroleum, construction firms , railways, emergency and disaster management services. 

The startup is backed by Maker Village Kochi, Kerala Startup Mission, and the India Innovation Growth Programme (IIGP) — an initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST). 

EyeROV also raised a seed round of Rs 1.75 crore from GAIL (India’s largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company) in 2019.


It is further looking to close a pre-Series A round of $1 million to build out its new product line, enhance the analytics platform, and beef up its 11-member team.


Johns sums up saying, “India has over a 1,000 dams and bridges, but the inspection process is almost 50 years old and the reporting is paper-based. With underwater drones, we’re making inspections better, safer, and quicker.”

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Yuvraj Singh invests in nutrition Healthcare startup Wellversed

Trisha Medhi

[TechSparks 2020] Day 5 highlights: Ratan Tata, Bhavish Aggarwal, Gaurav Munjal, John Chambers, Nithin Kamath, and more

Aparajita Saxena

Why Amuleek Singh of ChaiPoint is betting big on its SaaS and AI foray

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] MyBranch is helping companies like Flipkart set up sales offices in Tier II and III cities

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Understanding India's next internet users, inside the rise of UPI, and more at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Day 5 highlights: Ratan Tata, Bhavish Aggarwal, Gaurav Munjal, John Chambers, Nithin Kamath, and more

Aparajita Saxena

[Weekly funding roundup] Venture investments bounce back in last week of October; reaches $225M

Thimmaya Poojary

[TechSparks 2020] Key highlights from India's most influential startup-tech conference

Team YS

[TechSparks 2020] John Chambers delivers an insight-packed masterclass on being a leader in a tough dynamic

Ryan Frantz

[TechSparks 2020] Want to found startups across India to create 1.2M jobs every month, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

Aparajita Saxena

How Lenovo’s end-to-end IT management services enable businesses to focus on what they do best

Team YS