[TechSparks 2020] Why aspiring entrepreneurs need to attend India's most influential startup-tech conference

Since its first edition in 2010, YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks has been India's most influential technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit, bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, business leaders, and other stakeholders of the startup ecosystem.





Over the years, it has been instrumental in creating 15 lakh+ connections, 2,500+ jobs, and has helped companies raise more than $1 billion in funding. More importantly, it has provided aspiring entrepreneurs with a forum to network, pitch, and learn from seasoned entrepreneurs, and apply these learnings to make their own forays into the startup ecosystem.

This year, TechSparks will be an all-virtual, immersive, inspiring, and a unique global innovation tech experience, featuring startup awards, product launches, policy discussions, masterclasses, and some special surprises.

At TechSparks 2020, budding entrepreneurs will be able to pitch to investors, corporate leaders, and industry mentors and make that crucial contact — all from the safety of their home.





In its 11th edition, TechSparks strives to bring together policymakers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across the world to share their vision for the future.





Through the VC connect forum at TechSparks, startups can meet top VCs and angel investors in their sector, understand what they are looking for, and take their startup to the next level. YourStory will also curate one-on-one meetings with VCs for selected startups after an initial round of shortlisting.





Additionally, industry leaders will share insights, anecdotes, and learnings on their journeys, struggles, and more. Some of the top speakers for this year include Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Ola Cabs; Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of BYJU’S; Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of CRED; Nithin Kamath, Co-founder and CEO of Zerodha; Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO of Unacademy; Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs; Anil Goel, Chief Technology and Product Officer of OYO, among others.

Image: YS Design Team

Aspiring entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to be a part of specially curated masterclasses that will dive deep into topics, break down complex ideas and concepts, and provide insights from experts on various subjects related to entrepreneurship.





TechSparks 2020 will also include a walkthrough behind the scenes on factors that are changing the industry — technology, managing large teams, growing digitally, and more.





And finally, the event will unveil YourStory’s much awaited annual Tech30 report, which showcases promising young startups. Finalists will get the opportunity to pitch live on the TechSparks platform and get featured in the Tech30 report. They also get to connect with the biggest names in the startup ecosystem, including investors, mentors, and business leaders, through curated meetings.





Tech30 startups, over the years, have grown into strong contenders in the ecosystem. Tech30’s prestigious alumni include Freshworks, Capillary Technologies, LogiNext, Little Eye Labs, Flutura, ForusHealth, Moonfrog Labs, Crayon Data, and Airwoot to name a few.





Join us from October 26 - 30, 2020 at TechSparks 2020 to be part of an immersive global experience, now at a super special early bird price.