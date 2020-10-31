YourStory unveils Tech30 2020; Ratan Tata delivers closing keynote at TechSparks
YourStory unveils Tech30 2020 startups
YourStory presents its annual list of handpicked Tech30 startups - 30 young and promising startups with high potential.
Ratan Tata's closing message at TechSparks 2020
In his closing keynote at TechSparks 2020, Ratan Tata urged startups to measure success by the difference one can make to humanity.
Bhavish Aggarwal on the future of mobility
At TechSparks 2020, Ola Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal says entrepreneurs have the opportunity to create the India they imagined.
#JobsForAll panel at TechSparks 2020
At TechSparks 2020, founders from Awign, Workex and Blowhorn came together to discuss job creation for the future generation.
John Chambers on leading in the new normal
At TechSparks 202, ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers shared what it takes to be a leader as a CEO or startup founder in a tough dynamic.
Gaurav Munjal details his journey to success
Unacademy Founder Gaurav Munjal spills the beans on the unicorn's success mantra and shares anecdotes of how he pursued investors.
Nithin Kamath on India becoming a real superpower
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath spoke about why it is important to invest and put back into the economy at TechSparks 2020.
The path to unlocking human potential
Kamlesh D Patel, known as Daaji among his followers, conversed with WhatsApp's Pragya Mishra on how to unlock the human potential.
