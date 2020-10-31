YourStory unveils Tech30 2020; Ratan Tata delivers closing keynote at TechSparks

YourStory presents its annual list of handpicked Tech30 startups - 30 young and promising startups with high potential.





In his closing keynote at TechSparks 2020, Ratan Tata urged startups to measure success by the difference one can make to humanity.





Bhavish Aggarwal during a conversation with Shradha Sharma during TechSparks 2020

At TechSparks 2020, Ola Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal says entrepreneurs have the opportunity to create the India they imagined.





At TechSparks 2020, founders from Awign, Workex and Blowhorn came together to discuss job creation for the future generation.





At TechSparks 202, ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers shared what it takes to be a leader as a CEO or startup founder in a tough dynamic.





Unacademy Founder Gaurav Munjal spills the beans on the unicorn's success mantra and shares anecdotes of how he pursued investors.





Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath spoke about why it is important to invest and put back into the economy at TechSparks 2020.





Daaji Kamlesh Patel

Kamlesh D Patel, known as Daaji among his followers, conversed with WhatsApp's Pragya Mishra on how to unlock the human potential.





