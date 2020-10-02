YourStory presents AppNirbhar Bharat report with 11-point recommendation

By Team YS|2nd Oct 2020
YourStory's AppNirbhar Bharat report celebrates Made in India apps and gives 11 recommendations to create a robust app ecosystem.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

YourStory presents AppNirbhar Bharat report

AppNirbhar Bharat

YourStory's AppNirbhar Bharat report celebrates Made in India apps and gives 11 recommendations to create a robust app ecosystem.


A peek into key Tech30 alumni startups

Techsparks2020: Tech30

Image credit: Daisy Mahadevan

Tech30 features India’s top 30 early-stage tech startups at YourStory's TechSparks. Join us this year on October 26-30, 2020.


The emergence of home chefs amid COVID-19

Home chef business

The coronavirus pandemic has made foodies wary of eating out and ordering in. This had led to home chef businesses taking over.


The growth of HealthifyMe amid pandemic

HealthifyMe founder Tushar

Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe

HealthifyMe’s AI platform has enabled the digital wellness startup to garner more paying subscribers with cost-effective plans.


What makes a good podcast?

Prime Ventures

Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Ventures.

Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Ventures, talks about the Prime Venture Partners podcast series how it was created.


Making handcrafted jewellery mainstream

Stardom Accessories

Stardom Accessories Founder Neeta Vijay Kumar

Kochi-based startup Stardom Accessories sells handmade jewellery including chains, earrings and rings across the country.


How women self-help groups are fighting COVID-19

SEWA Sarthak

SEWA Sarthak

Amid the pandemic, women SHGs across India have been providing masks, sanitisers, cooked meals, and more, to help the distressed.


Building a technology services company

ram

Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO, Indium Software

Ram Sukumar started Indium Software as a small Quality Assurance firm. Now, it's a leading digital and Big Data solutions business.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] How this school dropout is building a Made in India alternative to Adobe Photoshop

Debolina Biswas

This SaaS startup is gearing up to solve transport woes for logistics businesses

Shreya Ganguly

On Gandhi Jayanti, here's a look at 6 pop culture references on Gandhi you cannot miss

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] This 24-year-old entrepreneur from Kochi offers premium handcrafted jewellery at affordable prices

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
PayU's product innovation story; Spacetech startups and India's first manned space mission dream
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Zwende becomes the first Indian startup to be featured by Amazon CTO Werner Vogels on AWS’ global startup showcase programme

Team YS

Stellaris Venture Partners and IFC announce AI4Biz to support early-stage AI-based SaaS startups

Sindhu Kashyaap

From people to products: how to drive business recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

Madanmohan Rao

[YS Learn] It’s time for Big Tech to rediscover its morality and fix empathy deficit

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] How this school dropout is building a Made in India alternative to Adobe Photoshop

Debolina Biswas

[App Fridays] Made in India podcast platform Khabri is giving voice to vernacular content

Rashi Varshney