YourStory presents AppNirbhar Bharat report with 11-point recommendation

YourStory's AppNirbhar Bharat report celebrates Made in India apps and gives 11 recommendations to create a robust app ecosystem.





Image credit: Daisy Mahadevan

Tech30 features India’s top 30 early-stage tech startups at YourStory's TechSparks. Join us this year on October 26-30, 2020.





The coronavirus pandemic has made foodies wary of eating out and ordering in. This had led to home chef businesses taking over.





Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe

HealthifyMe’s AI platform has enabled the digital wellness startup to garner more paying subscribers with cost-effective plans.





Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Ventures.

Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Ventures, talks about the Prime Venture Partners podcast series how it was created.





Stardom Accessories Founder Neeta Vijay Kumar

Kochi-based startup Stardom Accessories sells handmade jewellery including chains, earrings and rings across the country.





SEWA Sarthak

Amid the pandemic, women SHGs across India have been providing masks, sanitisers, cooked meals, and more, to help the distressed.





Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO, Indium Software

Ram Sukumar started Indium Software as a small Quality Assurance firm. Now, it's a leading digital and Big Data solutions business.





