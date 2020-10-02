YourStory presents AppNirbhar Bharat report with 11-point recommendation
YourStory's AppNirbhar Bharat report celebrates Made in India apps and gives 11 recommendations to create a robust app ecosystem.
A peek into key Tech30 alumni startups
Tech30 features India’s top 30 early-stage tech startups at YourStory's TechSparks. Join us this year on October 26-30, 2020.
The emergence of home chefs amid COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic has made foodies wary of eating out and ordering in. This had led to home chef businesses taking over.
The growth of HealthifyMe amid pandemic
HealthifyMe’s AI platform has enabled the digital wellness startup to garner more paying subscribers with cost-effective plans.
What makes a good podcast?
Amit Somani, Managing Partner, Prime Ventures, talks about the Prime Venture Partners podcast series how it was created.
Making handcrafted jewellery mainstream
Kochi-based startup Stardom Accessories sells handmade jewellery including chains, earrings and rings across the country.
How women self-help groups are fighting COVID-19
Amid the pandemic, women SHGs across India have been providing masks, sanitisers, cooked meals, and more, to help the distressed.
Building a technology services company
Ram Sukumar started Indium Software as a small Quality Assurance firm. Now, it's a leading digital and Big Data solutions business.
