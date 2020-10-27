Catch Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu talk about building for the world from India at TechSparks 2020

By Team YS|27th Oct 2020
Speaking on Day 1 of TechSparks 2020, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reveals how he is building for the world by using the best minds in villages around him.
Building from India for the world

Sridhar Vembu

Speaking on Day 1 of TechSparks 2020, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu reveals how he is building for the world by using the best minds in villages around him. 


The next billion-dollar businesses from India

Anu Hariharan

Anu Hariharan, a partner at Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund, shares insights on powering the next billion-dollar businesses from India at TechSparks 2020.


1,000 Zoho heroes, 1,000 new startups

Zoho


Sridhar Vembu says Zoho Corp was built by 'a 1,000 heroes,' who have the potential to build a 1,000 more startups, creating more job opportunities for India. 


Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on facing challenges

Tahira Kashyap techsparks

Tahira Kashyap, author of 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman' speaks at TechSparks 2020

At TechSparks 2020, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana talks about her new book, The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman, and how she confronts challenges with humour. 


Creating unique culture for unique products 

Zoho techsparks

Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Chennai-based Zoho speaks with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory at TechSparks 2020

At TechSparks 2020, Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu deep-dived into building world-class products and spoke about the future of technology. 


The success behind WhiteHat Jr

Karan Bajaj

WhiteHat Jr. Founder and CEO Karan Bajaj says the pool of women talent is behind the edtech startup’s successful growth and expansion. 


Educating children of drought-affected farmers 

Ashok Deshmane

Ashok Deshmane established the NGO Snehwan to educate and provide for farmers’ children in and around the Marathwada region for free of cost. 


Tackling food safety issues 

Arbro Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 1985 by first-generation entrepreneur Vijay Arora, Arbro Pharmaceuticals has garnered repute for its product-testing division. 


Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed.

