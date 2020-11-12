American Express India CEO on navigating COVID-19; CleverTap's Malay Harsha on the importance of customer retention
How American Express is navigating COVID-19
AmEx India’s CEO Manoj Adlakha reveals how the company is rethinking its strategy of catering to an exclusive group.
The importance of customer retention for startups
At TechSparks 2020, Malay Harsha, VP Marketing at CleverTap, emphasised why customer retention is important for startups.
Building a dating app beyond swiping right
Founded in 2014 by Able Joseph, Bengaluru-based Aisle.Co is an app that brings together dating and matrimony on the same platform.
Curated ritual kits for the festive season
Pooja Sansar is an online marketplace that offers curated ritual kits for customers and claims to have clocked Rs 1.5 lakh revenue.
Leveraging the power of AI in healthcare
Bengaluru-based SigTuple Technologies combines AI, robotics, and data science to build smart healthcare screening solutions.
Crowdfunding to help daily wagers
ImpactGuru Co-founder Khushboo Jain says the crowdfunding platform changes lives of people through timely healthcare assistance.
Platform for migrant workers to find jobs
Jobsgaar aims to empower migrant workers by connecting them with the right employers in their cities, towns, or villages.
From selling tea to running a Rs 300 Cr business
Dynamix is a real estate business focused on the affordable luxury segment and has developed over three crore sq ft of real estate.
