American Express India CEO on navigating COVID-19; CleverTap's Malay Harsha on the importance of customer retention

By Team YS|12th Nov 2020
AmEx India’s CEO Manoj Adlakha reveals how the company is rethinking its strategy of catering to an exclusive group.
How American Express is navigating COVID-19

Amex

AmEx India’s CEO Manoj Adlakha reveals how the company is rethinking its strategy of catering to an exclusive group.


The importance of customer retention for startups

malay harsha

Illustration courtesy: YS Design

At TechSparks 2020, Malay Harsha, VP Marketing at CleverTap, emphasised why customer retention is important for startups.


Building a dating app beyond swiping right

Product Roadmap-Aisle

The Aisle team

Founded in 2014 by Able Joseph, Bengaluru-based Aisle.Co is an app that brings together dating and matrimony on the same platform.


Curated ritual kits for the festive season

pooja sansar

Pooja Sansar is an online marketplace that offers curated ritual kits for customers and claims to have clocked Rs 1.5 lakh revenue.


Leveraging the power of AI in healthcare

SigTuple Technologies

Tathagato Rai Dastidar, Co-founder and CEO of SigTuple Technologies

Bengaluru-based SigTuple Technologies combines AI, robotics, and data science to build smart healthcare screening solutions.


Crowdfunding to help daily wagers

Khushboo Jain

ImpactGuru Co-founder Khushboo Jain says the crowdfunding platform changes lives of people through timely healthcare assistance.


Platform for migrant workers to find jobs

Jobsgaar

Representational image (Source: Jobsgaar.com)

Jobsgaar aims to empower migrant workers by connecting them with the right employers in their cities, towns, or villages.


From selling tea to running a Rs 300 Cr business

dynamix

Jay Goenka, Director, Dynamix Group

Dynamix is a real estate business focused on the affordable luxury segment and has developed over three crore sq ft of real estate.  


