Apple's 'One More Thing' event to go live in a few hours. Here's what to expect

By Rashi Varshney|10th Nov 2020
Apple's 'One More Thing' event is scheduled to take place at 10 am PST, and will stream in India at 11:30 pm tonight. It can be live-streamed on Apple's YouTube channel or the Apple TV app.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Apple is slated to hold its third virtual event for the year — ‘One More Thing' — in a few hours, where Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to unveil the latest MacBook models based on the tech company's own ARM chipset.


The event — which will be held at Apple Park virtually — is scheduled to take place at 10 am PST, and will stream in India at 11:30 pm tonight. It can be live-streamed on Apple's YouTube channel or the Apple TV app.


The Cupertino-based tech company, however, has not shared any specific details of the offerings, except the tagline, “One More Thing.” Ahead of the event, Tim Cook also tweeted saying, 'one more sleep.'

In its annual developer conference WWDC 2020, the iPhone-maker had announced that it will move to use in-house chips based on its native ARM silicon in its MacBooks over Intel processors. This is huge for Apple as the development comes after 14 years.


According to media reports, Apple is boosting the production of MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. It is expected to reveal smaller versions of these two models at today's event.

apple

ALSO READ

Apple India logs 29pc rise in revenue at Rs 13,756 Cr in FY20

The company is also expected to give more details on the Rosetta 2, which can automatically translate existing Intel apps, allowing developers to make their current iOS and iPadOS apps run natively on the Apple silicon-based Macs.

Apple fans speculate that this could be the last event by the iPhone maker for this season, hence the Big Sur — the latest macOS-update announcement — is also expected at the event. The new macOS brings a host of visual changes like iOS style icons, a translucent menu bar, a new dedicated control centre, and new startup sounds as well.

Besides, Apple is likely to show-off its other high-end products such as headphones, AirTags, and Apple TV, among others.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How the Audi A6 redefines benchmarks for the business class

Team YS

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

US President-elect Joe Biden appoints two Indian origin doctors to his COVID-19 advisory board

Shreya Ganguly

[Funding alert] Huddle accelerator startup Jade Forest raises $250,000 in seed round

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Google's Caesar Sengupta on shaping the digital narrative; Entrepreneurs discuss key traits for founders
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India vacays in Jaipur, Kerala, Goa, Visakhapatnam, Varanasi this Diwali: OYO

Rashi Varshney

How assistive technologies can become a gateway to learning

Team YS

These serial entrepreneurs decided to launch a borderless incubator programme to help emerging startups

Sindhu Kashyaap

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Ratan Tata invests in healthtech startup iKure

Debolina Biswas

US President-elect Joe Biden appoints two Indian origin doctors to his COVID-19 advisory board

Shreya Ganguly