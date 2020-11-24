Apply to the Cloud Achievers’ Award 2020 and give your cloud innovation the recognition it deserves

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), 64 percent of Indian enterprises expect to increase demand for Cloud Computing, as a result of COVID-19. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) state that the public cloud market in India will reach the $8 billion mark by 2023. Once perceived with a lot of scepticism, cloud computing has now become synonymous with modern-day IT infrastructure powering most of the digital transformation initiatives in companies of all shapes and sizes. Cloud has empowered companies in their endeavour to build new capabilities through a multitude of approaches including Cloud First, Cloud Native, and Born-in-the-Cloud.





India Inc. is slowly but decisively moving to the Cloud. Keeping this in mind, DynamicCIO is organising a two-day virtual India Cloud Summit on 17-18 December 2020 themed “Ground Zero: Creating Value with Cloud for the Next Normal”. The event will witness participation from around 600 C-level technology decision-makers from across the country and sectors. And for the first time, as part of the summit, DynamicCIO is introducing Cloud Achievers’ Award 2020.

Encouraging participation, Rahul Neel Mani, Co-founder & Editor, DynamicCIO.com says, “Among the few technologies that have really helped enterprises in business transformation and modernisation, Cloud is perhaps the most prominent one. Considering its importance in the overall IT architecture of modern enterprises, DynamicCIO is pleased to announce the Cloud Achievers’ Awards as part of the India Cloud Summit. We encourage the IT pros to file in their nominations if they have done some exemplary work in the SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS space.”

Who can participate?

You can apply if you’re a CIO, CTO or engineering leader who is innovatively using private/ public/ hybrid cloud in the following domains:





SaaS (Applications)

PaaS (for DevOps/Software Development)

IaaS (Cloud Infra)

Virtual Desktops (VDI)/ Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

Cloud-based DR

Backup as a Service

Cloud Storage

Cloud Security





The nominations will be adjudicated by an expert jury – Suhas Mhaskar, CEO Accent Technovation (Former Head of Innovation Mahindra & Mahindra); Amrita Gangotra, MD ITyukt Digital Solutions (Former CIO Airtel India & South Asia & Vodafone Hungary); Suresh Iyer, CIO Blue Star India; Arun Gupta, Co-founder Fortytwo42 Innovation Labs, (Advisor, multiple companies) Former CIO Shoppers’ Stop, Cipla & J Raheja); Abhinav Johri, Director & Practice Head, Digital Consulting EY India ; Feroz Khan, Partner & Head, Digital Advisory, KPMG in India; Annie Mathew, CIO Mother Dairy; and Manish Israni, CIO, Yotta Infrastructure.

What’s in it for participants?

A total of 50 winners will be declared after the final jury process. As a winner, you will get recognition from DynamicCIO, the wide-reaching platform in the user community. Your technology innovations will gain visibility from a wider audience including CXOs and community users.

“COVID-19 has more than accentuated the need for Cloud applications and solutions. Organisations that had moved their applications to the cloud were able to deal with business recovery much better. I believe this pandemic has proven that cloud initiatives for anywhere, anytime access to company information in an agile manner is has become absolutely imperative. In that context the Cloud Achievers’ Awards 2020 is an apt platform to recognise the innovations done by the IT leaders,” says Amrita Gangotra, MD ITyukt Digital Solutions (Former CIO Airtel India & South Asia & Vodafone Hungary).

The last date to apply for the Cloud Achievers’ Award 2020 is November 30, 2020. So, go ahead and nominate yourself for the award here.

If you wish to attend the two-day India Cloud Summit, learn more and register here.