Lights, colours, and fireworks may not light up in profusion in the skies this year on Diwali due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the low-key, virtual celebrations that have been planned will be just as beautiful.

Most Diwali celebrations will be done virtually this year

Celebrities, founders, chefs, and entrepreneurs have different ways to celebrate Diwali this year.

Some are planning a digital Diwali, which involves greeting each other on meet-up apps or sharing a meal via video chat. Some are joining concerts, parties, and live stream events virtually. Those who venture out will do so in contained groups and only with close family and friends.

Children are adapting to the concept of online learning

Children's Day is celebrated every year across India to increase awareness of the rights, care, and education of children. This year due to the pandemic, most children were confined to their homes for online classes.

The entire education industry has been in a dilemma as to whether or not schools should be opened. Although there are advisories to restart classes, when it comes to our little ones, there is no room for any risk. The good news: youngsters are learning how to manage within the framework of the new normal and are doing their best to study with their virtual lessons.

Timeless fashion classics will always be popular during the festive season

Despite the fact that we are planning virtual meet-ups with family and friends amid the pandemic, the need for a festive range of clothes is always top priority during the festivals.

Among fashion trends, this is the year when classics will make a comeback, above-the-keyboard styles with embroidery and metal thread work on yokes will be a key trend, and people will invest in styles that are versatile enough to be dressed down as casual pret or accentuated with statement accessories to make a bold statement.

Make smart investments on auspicious occasions

It’s that time of the year again when people flock to the stores to buy some yellow metal to add a touch of auspiciousness to Diwali. However, is buying physical gold still a feasible option?

Nowadays, people are focusing on saving money and pushing back on voluntary expenses. But this has not stopped those who buy gold as a personal belonging or as ornaments during the season.

Breakfast is the new lunch for intermittent fasters

As intermittent fasting becomes more popular, the first meal of your day must be healthy and wholesome.

Today, as breakfast becomes the new brunch or lunch for many people, you need to consume a smart balance of complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, lentils and colourful vegetables served raw and cooked, and some buttermilk.

This practice of two meals a day can actually help your body recover from chronic diseases. What matters is that you stay on course with food, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.

Rajat Jadhav

Are your favourite writers Nicholas Taleb, Herman Hesse, Jordan Peterson and Matt Talibi? Is your hero of fiction James Bond? Is your dream journey a trek through Spiti Valley?

If so, meet Rajat Jadhav, Co-founder, Bold Care, a digital men's health and wellness platform. His company provides Indian men with easy online doctor consultations and personalised treatment kits that can be delivered to their doorstep.

As for his motto, ‘Put blinders on and keep going through hard times’, he believes is the best way to conquer challenges and work towards a brilliant future.





