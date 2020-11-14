Will this Diwali light hopes of recovery for MSMEs in India?
Find out if the festive season will bring hope to small business owners who have been striving to survive the COVID-19 crisis.
The future of retail during the pandemic
Hari Vasudev, Walmart Global Tech India Head, explained how the company served customers by offering them contactless solutions.
How LEAD School is transforming Indian education
Sumeet Mehta of LEAD School on how technology and integrated systems can help improve the Indian education system.
Building startups to change the world
Four changemakers on how they built high-growth, commercially successful startups while also addressing social issues.
Atmanirbhar Apps: Discover Made in India apps
Atmanirbhar Apps puts the spotlight on Made in India apps, helping businesses and developers get discovered on Google Play Store.
Baaz aims to be the Shopify of video commerce
Baaz helps retail stores host live video shows to showcase products, manage inventory, answer live customer questions, more.
Disrupting the hyperlocal delivery segment
Mo BBSR enables users to order groceries, snacks, fruits, vegetables, and bakery items and get them delivered within 45 minutes.
Celebrate a safe and healthy Diwali amid COVID-19
From saying ‘no’ to firecrackers, considering healthy gifting options to being aware of air quality data, tips to celebrate a safe Diwali.
