Will this Diwali light hopes of recovery for MSMEs in India?

By Team YS|14th Nov 2020
Find out if the festive season will bring hope to small business owners who have been striving to survive the COVID-19 crisis.
Will this Diwali light hopes of recovery for MSMEs?

MSME

Find out if the festive season will bring hope to small business owners who have been striving to survive the COVID-19 crisis.


The future of retail during the pandemic

Hari Vasudev-Walmart-TechSparks

Hari Vasudev, Walmart Global Tech India Head, explained how the company served customers by offering them contactless solutions.


How LEAD School is transforming Indian education

Sumeet Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Lead School

Sumeet Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, Lead School

Sumeet Mehta of LEAD School on how technology and integrated systems can help improve the Indian education system.


Building startups to change the world

Kristin Kagetsu, Co-founder & CEO of Saathi

Kristin Kagetsu, Co-founder & CEO of Saathi at TechSparks 2020

Four changemakers on how they built high-growth, commercially successful startups while also addressing social issues.


Atmanirbhar Apps: Discover Made in India apps

app friday aatmanirbhar

Atmanirbhar Apps puts the spotlight on Made in India apps, helping businesses and developers get discovered on Google Play Store.


Baaz aims to be the Shopify of video commerce

Baaz


Baaz helps retail stores host live video shows to showcase products, manage inventory, answer live customer questions, more.


Disrupting the hyperlocal delivery segment

Mo BBSR founders

Mo BBSR enables users to order groceries, snacks, fruits, vegetables, and bakery items and get them delivered within 45 minutes.


Celebrate a safe and healthy Diwali amid COVID-19

Diwali

Image Credit: YS Design.

From saying ‘no’ to firecrackers, considering healthy gifting options to being aware of air quality data, tips to celebrate a safe Diwali.


