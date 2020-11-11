Entrepreneurship lessons from Ashish Hemrajani; Amazon Prime Video enters sports streaming in India

By Team YS|11th Nov 2020
BookMyShow's Ashish Hemrajani reveals what it takes to build a successful business and remaining driven in the process.
Asish Hemrajani on staying driven

Ashish Hemrajani

BookMyShow's Ashish Hemrajani reveals what it takes to build a successful business and remaining driven in the process.


Amazon Prime Video enters sports streaming

Prime Video _PC Mag

Image Courtesy: PC Mag

Amazon Prime Video has bagged the rights for all New Zealand cricket matches, including India's tour in 2022. 


Startup founders on Forbes India Rich List

Zerodha founders

Image Courtesy: TradeBrains

Zerodha's founders are among the 100 richest Indians this year, while BYJU'S founders lead the list of wealthy startup founders. 


Where are Indians vacationing this Diwali

Ritesh Agarwal's OYO just hired a new CTO

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, OYO

As India gradually unlocks, more people are now ready to explore domestic hidden gems with road trips across the country.


Meet the ‘Father of Hyperconvergence’

Techie Tuesday - Mohit Aron

Mohit Aron, Cohesity, Founder and CEO

An early employee of Google, Mohit Aron, Founder-CEO of Cohesity, is among those credited with building the Google File System.


The secrets behind building a D2C brand

d2c

Startup founders explained how actively listening to consumers plays a vital role in building a successful D2C brand.


Becoming a content entrepreneur

Ranveer Allahbadia

As far as social media influencers go, Ranveer Allahbadia is a superstar. At TechSparks, he talks about content entrepreneurship.


Helping professionals earn money online

Superpro

Superpro.ai helps working professionals save time and money offering their services online by automating payment collection, etc.


