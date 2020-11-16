Festive season and India's MSMEs; Future of everything post-COVID-19

Hello,





Hope you all had a happy and prosperous Diwali!





The festive season couldn't have come at a better time as India strives to turn its economy around and become an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This is especially true for the country's MSME sector, which has been one of the worst affected because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.





American Express, the New York City headquartered financial services corporation, is another entity which is navigating the restrictions caused by the pandemic. In a conversation with YourStory, AmEx India CEO Manoj Adlakha reveals how the company is rethinking its strategy and is hoping to capture the paradigm shift in consumer behaviour as more and more people turn to ecommerce.

Image Courtesy: TradeBrains

The festival of lights also shone upon the Indian startup ecosystem. Zerodha Co-founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath debuted on the Forbes India Rich List 2020 as the discount brokerage startup saw record account openings during the lockdown. The list underlined the growth in the digital and health sectors that we have seen in the last few months as businesses which pivoted to online models stayed afloat.





We, at YourStory, hope you all had a splendid Diwali and wish you joyful times ahead.





Cheers,

Team YourStory





Atmanirbhar Apps puts the spotlight on Made in India apps, helping businesses and developers get discovered on Google Play Store.





Hari Vasudev, Walmart Global Tech India Head, explained how the company served customers by offering them contactless solutions.





Illustration courtesy: YS Design

BookMyShow's Ashish Hemrajani reveals what it takes to build a successful business and remaining driven in the process.





At TechSparks 2020, Google's Caesar Sengupta spoke about India's new generation of internet users shaping the digital narrative.





Krish Shankar, Group Head - Human Resources, Infosys

With 99 percent of its employees working from home, Infosys HR Head Krish Shankar talks about the future of work for IT companies.





Medulance Healthcare provides on-demand ambulance services where users can book ambulance using its mobile app for emergencies.





Snehal Dhruve, Founder and CEO of Superfan Studio

YourStory Tech30 special mention startup, Superfan Studio pivoted from an agency to an AR template marketplace during the pandemic.





Representational image (Source: Jobsgaar.com)

Jobsgaar aims to empower migrant workers by connecting them with the right employers in their cities, towns, or villages.









Quote of the day:

“The wisdom of seeing companies grow and fall is amazing. Ideally, a VC should be able to cleverly, tactfully, and contextually channel it back to young founders.”

- Priya Mohan, Startup Sensai, Venture Highway





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!