Festive season and India's MSMEs; Future of everything post-COVID-19

By Team YS|16th Nov 2020
The festive season couldn't have come at a better time as India strives to turn its economy around and become an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hello,


Hope you all had a happy and prosperous Diwali! 


The festive season couldn't have come at a better time as India strives to turn its economy around and become an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This is especially true for the country's MSME sector, which has been one of the worst affected because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.


American Express, the New York City headquartered financial services corporation, is another entity which is navigating the restrictions caused by the pandemic. In a conversation with YourStory, AmEx India CEO Manoj Adlakha reveals how the company is rethinking its strategy and is hoping to capture the paradigm shift in consumer behaviour as more and more people turn to ecommerce.

Zerodha founders

Image Courtesy: TradeBrains

The festival of lights also shone upon the Indian startup ecosystem. Zerodha Co-founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath debuted on the Forbes India Rich List 2020 as the discount brokerage startup saw record account openings during the lockdown. The list underlined the growth in the digital and health sectors that we have seen in the last few months as businesses which pivoted to online models stayed afloat.


We, at YourStory, hope you all had a splendid Diwali and wish you joyful times ahead.


Cheers,

Team YourStory


Atmanirbhar Apps: Discover Made in India apps

app friday aatmanirbhar

Atmanirbhar Apps puts the spotlight on Made in India apps, helping businesses and developers get discovered on Google Play Store.


The future of retail during the pandemic

Hari Vasudev-Walmart-TechSparks

Hari Vasudev, Walmart Global Tech India Head, explained how the company served customers by offering them contactless solutions.


Ashish Hemrajani on staying driven

ashish

Illustration courtesy: YS Design

BookMyShow's Ashish Hemrajani reveals what it takes to build a successful business and remaining driven in the process.


Google's Caesar Sengupta on the future of internet

Caesar Sengupta

At TechSparks 2020, Google's Caesar Sengupta spoke about India's new generation of internet users shaping the digital narrative.


What the future of work could look like

Infosys - Krish Shankar

Krish Shankar, Group Head - Human Resources, Infosys

With 99 percent of its employees working from home, Infosys HR Head Krish Shankar talks about the future of work for IT companies.


A startup offering on-demand ambulance services

Medulance, founders

Medulance Healthcare provides on-demand ambulance services where users can book ambulance using its mobile app for emergencies.


Creating AR filters for social media platforms

Superfan Studio

Snehal Dhruve, Founder and CEO of Superfan Studio

YourStory Tech30 special mention startup, Superfan Studio pivoted from an agency to an AR template marketplace during the pandemic.


Platform for migrant workers to find jobs

Jobsgaar

Representational image (Source: Jobsgaar.com)

Jobsgaar aims to empower migrant workers by connecting them with the right employers in their cities, towns, or villages.



Quote of the day:

“The wisdom of seeing companies grow and fall is amazing. Ideally, a VC should be able to cleverly, tactfully, and contextually channel it back to young founders.”

- Priya Mohan, Startup Sensai, Venture Highway


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘Every recession births the rise of new sectors and opportunities’– 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

Reliance Retail acquires 96pc stake in Urban Ladder for Rs 182 Cr

Press Trust of India

[Podcast] Koramangala diaries: Exploring the first 500 days of Swiggy

Anand Daniel

Work-life balance – a contradiction in terms?

Shashwat Das
Daily Capsule
Festive season and India's MSMEs; Future of everything post-COVID-19
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘Every recession births the rise of new sectors and opportunities’– 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

[TechSparks 2020] Why COVID-19 has accelerated innovation and is bringing out the best in startup founders

Thimmaya Poojary

Why Manikandan Thangarathnam chose mobility with Uber after 13 years in Amazon

Sindhu Kashyaap

Pivot and persist: How Nanoclean went from battling air pollution to taking the fight to COVID-19

Rashi Varshney

Return of ZebPay: how the crypto trading startup is making the most of India’s bitcoin boom

Sohini Mitter

[TechSparks 2020] The key thing for an entrepreneur is to know what not to do: Licious Co-Founder Abhay Hanjura

Vishal Krishna