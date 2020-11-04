[Funding alert] EV services startup CHARGE+ZONE raises $3M in pre-Series A round led by Venture Catalysts

By Trisha Medhi|4th Nov 2020
The startup will leverage the capital infusion from this latest round to scale its operations and work towards building one million unmanned charging points in the country within ten years.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Tecso Charge Zone, which operates electric vehicle (EV) charging startup CHARGE+ZONE, announced that it has raised $3 million in pre-Series A round led by startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts. This round also saw participation from other lead investors like Mumbai Angels, Keiretsu Forum, and Ramakrishnan Family Office.


This comes after the Vadodara-based Charge+Zone in May raised an undisclosed sum in funding from Mumbai Angels. 

It will leverage the capital infusion from this latest round to scale its operations and work towards its goal of building one million unmanned charging points in the country within ten years, stated Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, CHARGE+ZONE.

Founded in 2018 by Kartikey Hariyani (CEO and Founder) and Pavan Bakeri (Co-founder and Director), the platform aims to expand the Indian electro-mobility market by enhancing the availability and accessibility of a network of charging points for electric vehicles (EVs). 

Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, CHARGE+ ZONE

Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, CHARGE+ ZONE

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Technology-focused VC fund Inflexor Ventures invests in deep-tech startup Steradian Semiconductors

It's mobile application provides EV drivers a one-stop solution to issues like availability of charging points, pre-booking of charging slots, payment through QR code, downloading invoices, knowledge of the charging connector, and easy navigation to the charging point. 


Apoorva Ranjan SharmaCo-founder and President, Venture Catalysts added,

CHARGE+ZONE is employing technology to solve the most pressing issue in our transition towards electric vehicles-availability of charging points. With an extensive target market in each B2B (housing complex and corporate houses), B2B2C (two-, three-, and four-wheeler vehicles, as well as cab aggregators), and B2C (public charging stations) sectors, CHARGE+ZONE’s potential and opportunity for growth is massive. The startup’s innovative IP as well as the founding team’s dedication makes us confident in our investment.”

With over 120+ fast DC charging points (CCS2/GBT) across seven cities in India, CHARGE+ZONE claims to caters more than 500+ EV vehicles on daily basis. With vertically-integrated platform of CPO (Charge Point Operations) and Smartphone App, it caters to various clientele including Ashok Leyland, BluSmart, EEE-Taxi, Shuttl, SmartE, Bajaj Auto among others. 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Electric now has a Mercedes

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Eggoz raises $1.5M from Avaana Capital and Rebright Partners

Sujata Sangwan

[Tech30 Special Mention] This B2B startup aims to introduce Uber-like pricing model for the airline industry

Tenzin Norzom

[Funding alert] Technology-focused VC fund Inflexor Ventures invests in deep-tech startup Steradian Semiconductors

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Key entrepreneurial learnings from Bhavish Aggarwal; Sameer Nigam on conquering India with digital payments
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tomorrow Capital exits Mumbai-based generic drugs seller ZenoHealth

Aparajita Saxena

Paytm strengthens credit offerings in tie-up with SBI Card for contactless credit cards

Aparajita Saxena

[TechSparks 2020] Narrative from the heart has to mix with the substance of your business plan, says Anup Jain, MD, Orios Venture Partners

Sindhu Kashyaap

[TechSparks 2020] Investing in rare earth elements: How India can enable a fourth industrial revolution

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Technology-focused VC fund Inflexor Ventures invests in deep-tech startup Steradian Semiconductors

Press Trust of India

Amazon expands its online food delivery in parts of Bengaluru and Delhi

Sindhu Kashyaap