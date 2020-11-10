Google's Caesar Sengupta on shaping the digital narrative; Entrepreneurs discuss key traits for founders

By Team YS|10th Nov 2020
At TechSparks 2020, Google's Caesar Sengupta spoke about India's new generation of internet users shaping the digital narrative.
Google's Caesar Sengupta on the future of internet

caesar sengupta

Key entrepreneurship traits for startup founders

Entrepreneurship

Top players of India's startup ecosystem offer their take on entrepreneurship traits that can be game-changers for founders.


Driving financial inclusion for MSMEs

Akash Gehani, COO and Co-founder, Instamojo

Akash Gehani, COO and Co-founder, Instamojo

Bengaluru-based Instamojo is not just helping small businesses come online, but is also driving financial inclusion for them.


Creating AR filters for social media platforms

Superfan Studio

Snehal Dhruve, Founder and CEO of Superfan Studio

YourStory Tech30 special mention startup, Superfan Studio pivoted from an agency to an AR template marketplace during the pandemic.


Contactless payments solution for merchants

DigitSecure

DigitSecure has built a low-cost app-based solution for small- and micro-merchants to accept contactless card payments.


Lessons from one of India's richest self-made women

Devita Saraf

Devita Saraf

CEO of The Vu Group and the richest self-made woman under 40, Devita Saraf tells how she is focusing on the new age consumer.


Building a Rs 12 Cr Ayurvedic brand 

Krishna Ayurved

Shrawan Dasga, Founder, Krishna Ayurved

Shrawan Daga built Krishna Ayurved from scratch, manufactures for India’s leading Ayurvedic brands, and has a pan India presence.


Making sustainable menstrual products mainstream

Seema Khandale

50-year-old Seema Khandale.

After being a homemaker, 48-year-old Seema Khandale set up an NGO to spread awareness about sustainable menstruation options.


