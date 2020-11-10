Google's Caesar Sengupta on shaping the digital narrative; Entrepreneurs discuss key traits for founders
Google's Caesar Sengupta on the future of internet
At TechSparks 2020, Google's Caesar Sengupta spoke about India's new generation of internet users shaping the digital narrative.
Key entrepreneurship traits for startup founders
Top players of India's startup ecosystem offer their take on entrepreneurship traits that can be game-changers for founders.
Driving financial inclusion for MSMEs
Bengaluru-based Instamojo is not just helping small businesses come online, but is also driving financial inclusion for them.
Creating AR filters for social media platforms
YourStory Tech30 special mention startup, Superfan Studio pivoted from an agency to an AR template marketplace during the pandemic.
Contactless payments solution for merchants
DigitSecure has built a low-cost app-based solution for small- and micro-merchants to accept contactless card payments.
Lessons from one of India's richest self-made women
CEO of The Vu Group and the richest self-made woman under 40, Devita Saraf tells how she is focusing on the new age consumer.
Building a Rs 12 Cr Ayurvedic brand
Shrawan Daga built Krishna Ayurved from scratch, manufactures for India’s leading Ayurvedic brands, and has a pan India presence.
Making sustainable menstrual products mainstream
After being a homemaker, 48-year-old Seema Khandale set up an NGO to spread awareness about sustainable menstruation options.
