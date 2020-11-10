Google's Caesar Sengupta on shaping the digital narrative; Entrepreneurs discuss key traits for founders

At TechSparks 2020, Google's Caesar Sengupta spoke about India's new generation of internet users shaping the digital narrative.





Top players of India's startup ecosystem offer their take on entrepreneurship traits that can be game-changers for founders.





Akash Gehani, COO and Co-founder, Instamojo

Bengaluru-based Instamojo is not just helping small businesses come online, but is also driving financial inclusion for them.





Snehal Dhruve, Founder and CEO of Superfan Studio

YourStory Tech30 special mention startup, Superfan Studio pivoted from an agency to an AR template marketplace during the pandemic.





DigitSecure has built a low-cost app-based solution for small- and micro-merchants to accept contactless card payments.





Devita Saraf

CEO of The Vu Group and the richest self-made woman under 40, Devita Saraf tells how she is focusing on the new age consumer.





Shrawan Dasga, Founder, Krishna Ayurved

Shrawan Daga built Krishna Ayurved from scratch, manufactures for India’s leading Ayurvedic brands, and has a pan India presence.





50-year-old Seema Khandale.

After being a homemaker, 48-year-old Seema Khandale set up an NGO to spread awareness about sustainable menstruation options.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!