Govt blocks 43 more mobile apps, including AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard

By Trisha Medhi|24th Nov 2020
The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said.
The government on Tuesday blocked access to 43 more Chinese mobile apps, including Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard, and WeDate, for being prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and defence of the nation.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued the order for blocking the access to these apps by users in India, based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said.

Sources, meanwhile, said these apps have Chinese links.


Earlier on June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, another 118 apps were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The release said that the government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts, and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that.

Alibaba Cloud

ALSO READ

Xiaomi's 'Mi Browser Pro' on the list of 47 Chinese apps banned recently

"Government of India today issued an order under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state, and public order," the release said.


Here is the full list of apps:

  • AliSuppliers Mobile App
  • Alibaba Workbench
  • AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  • Alipay Cashier
  • Lalamove India - Delivery App
  • Drive with Lalamove India
  • Snack Video
  • CamCard - Business Card Reader
  • CamCard - BCR (Western)
  • Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  • Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  • Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  • WeDate-Dating App
  • Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  • Adore App
  • TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  • TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  • ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  • DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  • AsianDate: find Asian singles
  • FlirtWish: chat with singles
  • Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  • Tubit: Live Streams
  • WeWorkChina
  • First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  • Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  • Cashier Wallet
  • MangoTV
  • MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  • WeTV - TV version
  • WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  • WeTV Lite
  • Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  • Taobao Live
  • DingTalk
  • Identity V
  • Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  • BoxStar (Early Access)
  • Heroes Evolved
  • Happy Fish
  • Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  • Munchkin Match: magic home building
  • Conquista Online II


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

